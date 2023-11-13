Volkswagen Id.7 Pro, we tried the electric successor to the Passat. Here’s how it’s made and how it goes

Listen to the audio version of the article

Not just compact cars and the battery-powered reinterpretation of empathetic and iconic models such as the Bulli van. In fact, with the new Id.7 sedan which can be compared to the battery-powered Passat, the range of native electric Volkswagens is chasing the Tesla Model 3 Long Range, the Byd Seal, the BMW i4, the Hyundai Ioniq6, the Kia Ev6 and the Mercedes Eqe. The Id.7 contrasts with this line-up both with its large dimensions and with many new technologies which also raise the bar of digitalisation and interaction between man and machine, without giving in to the temptation to attract interest with astonishing power but promising autonomy of 620 kilometers. So, intriguing for those who use the car on long distances.

Volkswagen Id.7 Pro, evolve il concept Id

The flagship of the Id range, which next year will be joined by the Tourer station wagon with which it will replicate the Passat offer among native electric Volkswagens, is based on an evolution of the Meb architecture with which it already places itself at the top of the range with dimensions. In fact, the Id.7 is 4.96 meters long and 1.83 meters wide and has a wheelbase of 2.97 metres, while being 1.53 meters high it is the lowest of the whole family due to the aerodynamic profiling which determines a Cx of 0.23. The platform supports specific suspensions, McPherson struts at the front and five-link suspension at the rear, which together with new shock absorbers and steering calibration aim to optimize dynamism without penalizing comfort. Added to this kit is the possibility of adopting electronically controlled suspensions which fine-tune the behavior according to the car configuration. A new generation of electric motors also debuts with the Id.7. The rear-mounted powertrain with 286 horsepower and 545 Nm of torque is the most powerful in the Id family, it is the one that Volkswagen gives priority to in the production chain and integrates a new generation inverter and a combined oil and water system to optimize stability thermal and, therefore, efficiency. The high-density 77 kWh battery integrated into the underbody recharges from 10 to 80% in half an hour with systems up to 175 kW, while electricity is recovered in ten minutes to cover 200 kilometres. With this kit, the Id.7 Pro promises an average consumption which, depending on the equipment, ranges from 14.1 to 16.3 kWh/100 km, with the possibility of reaching a self-limited 180 per hour and 100 per hour at 6″5 .

Volkswagen Id.7 Pro, aerodinamica berlina fastback

The line of the Id.7 is completely different from those of its smaller relatives not only in terms of size but also in terms of the almost fastback setting given by the aerodynamic profiling, which designs a slender silhouette with the pavilion falling softly onto the tail. The bodywork integrates what is essential to optimize aerodynamics such as the sealed front, intakes and vents to let the air flow around the car avoiding turbulence and a hint of a spoiler above the edge of the rear door. Characterizing features are, however, the robust shoulders and the ribs that run along the sides which, for their part, give a muscular appearance and underline the length of the Id.7.

Volkswagen Id.7 Pro, a large and technological lounge

The long wheelbase, the proportions of the volumes and the flat floor are reflected in the passenger compartment, generating together with the minimalist but refined design of the furniture, in contrast to that of the smaller IDs, an environment in which even those sitting in the back can even stretch their legs. The interior, created with care and refinement, offers a new step in digitalisation, which also influences the design and layout of the dashboard. In fact, it places a small display in front of the driver that provides only some essential information, since all the others are represented in the head-up display with augmented reality which is standard. The evolution also affects the central infotainment display which reaches 15”. The system “runs” with the most advanced version of the Mib operating system and also integrates the personal assistant Ida which, at the moment, still seemed to us to be perfectible since it frequently and with rambling phrases intrudes into passengers’ conversations, if you don’t have the be careful to exclude automatic activation. Apart from that, the system is responsive and has a clear graphic interface, but the choice to drown even the management of the dashboard air vents in the screen of the sophisticated climate control system is not as convincing as on other hi-tech electrics. Finally, it must be said that the size of the passenger compartment does not affect that of the loading area whose capacity ranges from 532 to 1,586 litres.

Volkswagen Id.7 Pro, very comfortable and easy-going

Despite its size, long wheelbase and weight of close to 2,200 kg, the Id.7 surprises with its dynamism which combines agility on winding routes with comfort on any type of surface, regardless of speed and large terrain. 20″ wheels (optional) in the case of the test car and by the driving mode used. In fact, the set-up counteracts body roll well and benefits reactivity, always offering reassuring sensations and instinctive handling. In short, the Id.7 is an excellent companion both on trips and in daily use in traffic, where you can count on the effective slowdowns of the Brake mode which borders on one-pedal so as not to worry too much between accelerator and brake and, at the same time , to refuel the battery charge with determination. The new electric powertrain with 286 horsepower from Volkswagen does not give in to the temptation to arouse strong emotions, but its performance completes the picture regarding the pleasantness of driving with the precision with which it responds to every minimum request of the accelerator, which enhances the linearity and promptness of supply typical of electric units. As regards consumption at the end of the 200 kilometer test, mainly on the motorway and on extra-urban roads, we detected an average consumption of 18.2 kWh/100 km, not too far from the maximum consumption declared by the company.