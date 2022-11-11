Listen to the audio version of the article

Retro design, space button on board and exclusively electric motorization. These are the main features of the new Volkswagen ID.Buzz. Characterized by a design that brings to mind the legendary Bulli, Volkswagen’s zero-emission novelty is born on the modular MEB platform and features a 77 kWh battery capable of ensuring up to 423 km of autonomy. The ID. Buzz is produced at the German plant in Hanover, the headquarters of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. Prices from 66,000 euros for the Pro version, rising to 68,500 for the Pro +

Volkswagen ID.Buzz, dimensions

The length of the two IDs. Buzz is equal to 4,712 mm and the wheelbase, with its 2,989 mm, is very long. To complete the picture: despite having the same wheelbase, the T6.1 currently on the market is 192 mm longer. The space between the extremely compact axes of the ID. Buzz is thus exploited to the fullest. The height of the ID. Buzz is 1,936 mm (T6.1: 1,985 mm). The width of 1,985 mm excluding exterior mirrors is also increased by 81 mm compared to that of a T6.1. The width including the external mirrors reaches instead 2,212 mm. From a technical point of view, the ID. Buzz is based on the Volkswagen Group’s modular MEB electric platform. In this case, the Meb system consists of an electric motor (Psm, i.e. synchronous with permanent magnets), power electronics, one-speed automatic gearbox, high-voltage lithium-ion battery with 12 modules housed compactly in the floor and several additional groups integrated into the front of the vehicle. The battery has a net energy capacity of 77 kWh (gross value 82 kWh). The power electronics manage the flow of high voltage energy between the motor and the battery and convert the direct current (Dc) stored in the battery into alternating current (Ac). The on-board electronics, on the other hand, are powered with a voltage of 12 V by a so-called DC / DC converter.

Volkswagen ID.Buzz, autonomy and charging times

The Volkswagen ID.Buzz, according to the Wltp standard, declares a maximum range in the combined cycle is equal to 418 km. The battery can be recharged at home, at work or at public AC charging points of 11 kW. By connecting the vehicle to a DC fast charging column, the power rises up to 170 kW with which it is possible to bring the charge level from 5 to 80% in 30 minutes. Furthermore, at compatible direct current fast charging stations, the two models can be recharged using the Plug & Charge standard, which puts them in communication with the column via the connector. In this case, enabling and payment are made automatically, without having to resort to special cards or apps.

Volkswagen ID.Buzz 5 post

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz in the van version is ideal for both family and free time and for professional use. The driver and passenger are seated on individual seats fitted as standard with adjustable armrests on the inside of the vehicle. The passenger compartment, on the other hand, is equipped with a three-seater seat divided in a 40:60 ratio with folding backrests. In addition, the two elements of this seat can be moved up to 150 mm in the longitudinal direction, increasing the stowage or leg space as needed. Two sliding doors are available as standard in the van version. Behind the large tailgate, in the presence of five people on board, there is a 1,121-liter luggage compartment (loaded up to the upper limit of the backrests of the second row of seats), whose capacity can be increased to 2,205 liters by folding the second row of seats. seats.