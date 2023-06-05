Listen to the audio version of the article

Volkswagen completes the range of its iconic battery-powered van by presenting the ID. Long wheelbase version of the Buzz. Designed and manufactured in Germany, it marks the return of the Bulli to the United States and Canada. It debuted in North America exactly last June 2, at the Huntington Beach surfer hotspot on the Pacific Coast Highway near Los Angeles which from now on will also be remembered in the coming years as the Vollkswagen Bus Day event.

The European stage is scheduled from 23 to 25 June

The tour from the USA will continue in Germany where ID. Long wheelbase Buzz will be the guest of honor on the weekend of June 23rd to 25th at the Volkswgen International Bus Festival in Hannover, the biggest Bulli meeting at the continental level. While deliveries of the larger ID.Buzz will begin in both North America and Europe from 2024. Like the Multivan and Bulli T6.1, all ID. Buzz are produced in the same factory as Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in Hanover.

Volkswagen ID.Buzz, the long wheelbase version makes its debut in the USA Photogallery10 photos View

Seven seats and a 25mm top wheelbase

With a length of 4,962 mm and up to 7 seats on board, the largest of the ID.Buzz will serve to relaunch the minibus especially in North America where the more normal version is not for sale. But also to broaden the range of possible applications in Europe. The extra length is due to a wheelbase increased by 250 mm which allows for the possibility of a third row of seats, while also providing up to 2,469 liters of stowage space and that for the new 85 kWh battery.

Expected but perhaps for the US a more powerful engine

The ID.Buzz will be available, but perhaps only in North America, with a new, more powerful 286hp electric motor for a top speed of 160km/h, with 0-100km/h acceleration in 7.9 seconds. But that’s not all: for 2024, the GTX version with all-wheel drive accredited with 339 hp has also been announced, which is also able to offer a remarkable maximum acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds, particularly useful on long journeys in highway.

Additional features are the head-up display and the panoramic roof

With the arrival of the largest of Volkswagen’s electric ID.Buzz, the brand has also provided for the availability of the head-up display, as well as an infotainment system that is new generation and therefore more up-to-date and the remote parking function via smartphone. Meanwhile, a newly designed panoramic roof ensures intelligent glass that takes up a similar solution from the 1950s VW Samba Bus.