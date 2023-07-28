Volkswagen Invests $700 Million in Chinese EV Maker Xpeng Motors

Title: Volkswagen Invests $700 Million in Chinese Electric Vehicle Maker Xpeng Motors

Subtitle: German Automaker Aims to Reclaim Top Spot in China‘s EV Market

Volkswagen, the renowned German automaker, has announced its plans to make a significant investment in Xpeng Motors, one of China‘s leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers. With the aim of regaining its position as the top-selling automaker in China, Volkswagen will invest $700 million for a 5 percent stake in Xpeng Motors. The move comes as China‘s EV market faces a slowdown due to increased price wars and falling sales earlier this year.

The partnership between Volkswagen and Xpeng Motors will focus on jointly developing two electric models specifically designed for the Chinese market. Expected to launch in 2026, these models will carry the Volkswagen brand. The announcement has already had a positive impact on Xpeng Motors, as its Hong Kong-listed shares soared by 34% on Thursday.

Volkswagen’s decision to strengthen ties with Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers reflects its recognition that China‘s rapid innovation in the EV industry surpasses that of Europe and the United States. Ralf Brandstatter, who will oversee Volkswagen’s China operations from August 2022, lauded the speed of innovation in China in an internal circular to employees. He emphasized that China‘s growth potential and innovation speed are unmatched by any other market.

The investment also highlights the global competitiveness of China‘s electric vehicle industry, with Chinese companies displaying the ability to bring new products to market in just over two and a half years. In contrast, Volkswagen typically takes around four years. This move by Volkswagen signifies the company’s acknowledgment that catching up to its local peers would require the incorporation of Chinese technology.

China, being Volkswagen’s largest single market, has witnessed the automaker’s declining market share in recent years. As more consumers shift towards electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, Volkswagen aims to revitalize its position by collaborating with Chinese partners such as Xpeng Motors and its existing joint venture partner, SAIC Motor Corp. In the first half of this year, local automakers outsold foreign rivals, holding a 54% share of China‘s automobile wholesale market.

Eunice Lee, an analyst at research firm Bernstein, emphasized the importance of gaining a foothold in China‘s EV market for the success of Western brands, especially as the global auto industry faces reduced growth. Chinese automaker BYD Co., which exclusively sells plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles, outsold Volkswagen in China during the first half of this year. Volkswagen’s share in China‘s passenger car market dropped from 14% in 2019 to 10% in the first half of 2021, trailing behind BYD’s 11% in the same period.

To counter the weak sales trend in China, Volkswagen has been actively seeking to strengthen its alliances and expand its business in the country. In April, the automaker announced a more than $1 billion investment to establish an electric vehicle R&D and procurement center in eastern China, aiming to reduce development time for new products and technologies by about 30%. Furthermore, Volkswagen invested over $2 billion last year in Chinese software company Horizon Robotics to bridge the software gap with local competitors.

As other foreign auto giants reduce their exposure to the Chinese market, Volkswagen’s decision to deepen its ties signifies its commitment to China‘s booming automobile industry. With this strategic investment in Xpeng Motors, Volkswagen aims to regain its dominance in China‘s electric vehicle market and further its competitive edge in the global automotive landscape.