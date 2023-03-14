Listen to the audio version of the article

Total investments of 180 billion euros between 2023 and 2027 «in the most attractive profit pools, including in particular the group’s battery strategy, increasing its presence in the North America region, increasing competitiveness in digitization and products in China, as well as continuing to develop the Group’s flagship product portfolio». This is the strategy anticipated in the Volkswagen Group press release in view of the annual conference which kicks off this morning at 9.

More than two-thirds (68 percent, 122 billion) of investments will flow into the future fields of digitization and electrification. In the latest five-year plan, the figure was 56%. By 2025, every fifth vehicle sold worldwide is expected to be an all-electric vehicle. One of the main reasons for the increase in investment is the amount of up to 15 billion euros earmarked for the construction of cell factories by the battery startup PowerCo and the upfront expenses for secure raw materials as part of the implementation of the battery strategy. By 2030, PowerCo is expected to generate annual revenues of more than €20 billion. Furthermore, investments in the latest generation of combustion engines will continue. The peak of investments is expected to be reached in 2025, after which it will continuously decrease.

The Wolfsburg group is accelerating to counter the growing competition in the electric sector: on one side Tesla, on the other the Chinese newcomers, Byd in the lead. And just yesterday the news arrived that PowerCo has opted for St. Thomas in Ontario, Canada, as the site of the first American gigafactory. The plant will begin production in 2027. The decision to expand PowerCo production from Europe to Canada, however, would not be an escape but “further proof of the group’s ambitious growth strategy in North America”. Already on March 3, the first European automaker had announced that for the reborn Scout brand it will build a $ 2 billion plant near Columbia, South Carolina, to produce electric pick-ups and SUVs.

“2022 – commented the CEO Oliver Blume” was an important year for the Volkswagen Group. We have made progress in executing our strategy, despite extreme headwinds. Battery powered vehicles (BEVs) accounted for a record 7% share of total deliveries, a significant milestone we will build on this year as our popular model range continues to grow. In line with our ten-point plan, we have taken important steps to execute our strategy, including new product strategies for our brands, streamlining our platforms and a revised software roadmap. We have continued to strengthen our global presence by focusing the production and development of our excellent products and technologies even more locally in the markets. Fiscal year 23 will be a pivotal year in achieving strategic goals and accelerating progress across the group.”