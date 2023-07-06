Volkswagen is bringing robotic taxis onto the roads in the USA and Germany

The future is already on the streets of San Francisco. Autonomous robot taxis are on the move in the Californian city – especially at night, in selected areas. In the car from providers such as Waymo and Cruise, the guest sits alone in the back seat, the driver’s seat remains empty. Those who book such a taxi are chauffeured by a computer.

Now VW is also entering the robo-taxis business in the USA. As early as this month, ten electric ID buzz models from the Wolfsburg-based group are to be driving autonomously on the streets of Austin, Texas – initially in a test project, but commercially by 2026 at the latest. Model are pilot projects of VW in Hamburg and Munich.

Managers and mobility experts have been fantasizing about autonomously driving taxis as the means of transport of the future for many years. Now that vision may actually be a reality, at least in a few major cities in the US, China and Europe. For the year 2030, the consultants from Boston Consulting expect a fleet of five million robotic taxis worldwide, ten percent of them in Europe. Accordingly, a market with sales of hundreds of billions of euros per year is emerging – in which only a few classic car manufacturers are involved.

The development is dominated by tech companies such as Google’s parent company Alphabet, which owns the Waymo fleet, or Baidu in China, which operates a robotaxi project together with its Uber counterpart Didi. Most car companies, on the other hand, limit themselves to further developing their driving assistants in normal cars towards automated driving. Exceptions are General Motors and Hyundai, whose subsidiaries Cruise and Motional operate robo test fleets in the USA. The VW Group is now advancing into this group.

“The expansion of Volkswagen’s global autonomous vehicle program to the United States is an important milestone for us,” said Pablo Di Si, President of Volkswagen Group of America. In the future, they want to benefit from the increasing demand for new mobility services. The project involves autonomous driving at level 4. This means that the vehicle drives completely automatically – but under certain conditions, such as a given route.

VW ID.Buzz in everyday testing

As ghost cars, like Cruise in San Francisco, VW is not operating the ID Buzz fleet in Austin for the time being. During the testing phase, they will still be staffed with security drivers monitoring them. Only in regular operation should the vehicles be on their own.

A similar test operation with the autonomously driving E-Bulli is already underway in Germany, specifically in Munich and Hamburg. The group also wants to start its first own robotaxi service there, under the direction of Mobility subsidiary Moia. The plans for this date back to the time of ex-VW boss Herbert Diess, who had set the goal that VW would not only build cars in the future, but also drive them. His successor Oliver Blume is obviously sticking to that.

The start in the USA makes the project even more ambitious. Some of the competitors there are clearly ahead of the Lower Saxony. After all, they are already in regular operation, two and a half years ahead of the Volkswagen plan.

Waymo has recently expanded its range of self-driving taxis. A few weeks ago, the company announced a cooperation with the Uber driving service. Waymo plans to begin offering Uber rides and food delivery in a 180-square-mile area just outside of Phoenix, Arizona, later this year.

With Cruise, the US automaker GM has launched a service that sent its driverless cars onto the streets of California a year ago – and has been offering trips ever since. The fleet is to gradually increase to 5,000 cars, and the company is also aiming for sales of one billion dollars by 2025.

Zoox, the subsidiary of the online giant Amazon, has also been on the streets of Las Vegas for a few days. According to the company, this is the first time an autonomous vehicle has driven without built-in pedals or steering wheel in the state of Nevada.

Even in the Middle East, the robotaxi hype is picking up speed. The United Arab Emirates this week granted the Chinese company WeRide the first national license for self-driving vehicles. It is a step towards the ruler’s goal, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, of making a quarter of the country’s transport system fully autonomous by 2030.

VW sees itself in the chasing role and is optimistic that it will be able to catch up quickly. Unlike in Germany, the group does not want to launch its own service in the USA. Instead, the offer is to be integrated into the network of existing driving service platforms. The carmaker did not name names, but they say they want to talk to the big ones.

Markus Hagenmaier, mobility expert from Boston Consulting, sees “access to significantly larger profit pools” in a separate robotaxi service – i.e. the Moia Hamburg variant.

However, this way is much more capital-intensive because the companies have to set up their own fleet management and take care of the maintenance of the vehicles and the booking platform themselves. After all, VW cannot be reduced to the role of a pure hardware supplier for the robotaxi. According to Hagenmaier, manufacturers who do this will “remain untapped for most of the added value”.

The technology behind the autonomous service, such as the cameras, radar and lidar technology, comes from a collaboration with the Israeli tech company Mobileye, which belongs to the chip group Intel. Originally, VW wanted to have the system developed by its own subsidiary, like GM and Hyundai. To this end, the group had invested around 2.6 billion dollars in the US start-up Argo AI in 2019, in which Ford also held shares. The original subsidiary Autonomous Intelligent Driving (AID) from Munich was merged into the joint venture. Both car companies each held 40 percent of Argo.

But in October last year, the corporations pulled the plug on the start-up. Argo had turned out to be a “bottomless pit”, blasphemed a manager in Wolfsburg at the time. Ford in particular did not want to sink more billions into the project. “Focus and speed count, especially when it comes to the development of future technologies,” said VW boss Blume at the time.

The group is now at this pace Mobileye shopped The Intel subsidiary has already proven in Israel that its system works; their own robotaxis are already being tested there. Now the ID Buzz should also be able to do this.

In San Francisco, the previous local sizes could meanwhile continue to rush. In the coming week, the authorities in the city are to decide on expanding robo-taxi services. Among other things, vehicles should then be able to transport guests around the clock for a fee – and no longer just at night.

