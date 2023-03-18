Home Business Volkswagen launches 3.7 billion yuan subsidies for car purchases in China
Volkswagen launches 3.7 billion yuan subsidies for car purchases in China

Volkswagen launches 3.7 billion yuan subsidies for car purchases in China

Volkswagen is offering 3.7 billion yuan ($537 million) in cash grants for car purchases in China. The aid adds to more than 40 brands to cut prices ahead of a change in emissions rules in the world‘s largest car market.

The joint venture between China‘s SAIC Motor Corp and Germany’s Volkswagen is offering 15,000 to 50,000 yuan in subsidies through April 30 for the entire range including the Teramont, Lavida and Phideon models. The Chinese government’s plans to introduce tougher car emissions standards, which take effect on July 1, have increased pressure on automakers and dealerships to clear inventories of substandard vehicles, it said. Fitch Ratings analysts in a note reported by Reuters. “There is no other way to describe what is happening other than a catastrophic decline in the performance of multinational internal combustion car brands,” said Bill Russo, of the Shanghai-based consultancy Automobility.

