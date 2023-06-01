Volkswagen, Mercedes, Porsche. Trabant: The misconception of classic cars as the car of the rich

1.3 million cars in Germany are more than 30 years old. The Germans invest almost four billion euros in their classic cars every year. What are the most common models, which city is the capital of vintage cars – and how can it be that the number of registrations for the Trabant is increasing?

Dt Bottrop is supposed to be the German capital of vintage cars, comes as a surprise at first glance. But car fans in the Ruhr area drive cars that are 30 years or older more often than anywhere else. Historical models from the manufacturers Opel, Ford or Volkswagen make up more than four percent of all registered cars there – more than in any other district in Germany.

expensive Porsche 911s, Ferraris or lavishly restored Mercedes coupés, on the other hand, are more likely to be found at Lake Starnberg in Bavaria – there, too, there are a particularly large number of vintage cars based on the total number of registrations.

However, the high-priced cars only form a niche segment. “There is an image in society that Antique car the cars of the rich are. But a lot of vehicles have a value of less than 10,000 euros,” said Gerd Heinemann from the Cologne-based consulting firm BBE Automotive recently when presenting a study on the economic importance of old models.

Only every 50th vehicle with an H license plate for classic cars has a value of more than 100,000 euros. The market for collectibles is mainly in the price segment between 10,000 and 50,000 euros. According to the study, the vehicles in Germany have a total value of 30.9 billion euros.

Not every vintage car is, however a real lover’s model. Some of the approximately 1.3 million cars over 30 years old are simply old. About half of them have an H license plate, which gives the owner tax advantages and allows them to enter the city’s environmental zones.

Below the oldtimer squad come the so-called youngtimers, which are vehicles that are at least 20 years old. This group is dominated by the country’s best-selling car for decades: the VW Golf. Even among the classic cars, it has meanwhile outstripped the VW Beetle – but not among vehicles with an H license plate.

Many old Golfs are still driven normally, as third-party cars, for example. This also applies to the indestructible 190 Mercedes. “At some point the TÜV will separate people from their cars,” says Heinemann. Then they become “part donors” for the collector’s items from the same series.

For the maintenance of their classic cars According to the BBE study, Germans spend 3.8 billion euros a year. On average, an owner leaves 1300 to 1600 euros per vehicle in the workshop every year. In addition, there are far higher costs for the restoration of old cars.

A phenomenon in the scene is the Trabant from the GDR manufacturer Sachsenring, the legendary “racing paper”. Unlike normal classic cars, the number of registrations for this model has been steadily increasing for some time – although it has not been built for more than 30 years. According to experts, the “new” Trabis come from garages or former socialist neighboring countries.

After the restoration, they rattled through the country again with an H license plate – as part of the “mobile cultural heritage” that even a group of parliamentarians in the Bundestag takes care of.

According to a representative survey commissioned by the consulting firm BBE, almost two-thirds of Germans think vintage cars are great. On the other hand, a fifth sees the old cars critically, also because of the hardly filtered exhaust gases.

Fans argue that this air pollution is of little consequence. Because the classic cars are rarely moved, they only make up 0.5 percent of the total mileage in the country.

