The B-suv will fit into a rapidly growing sector

The more strategic of the two will naturally be the compact SUV as it will fit into a growing sector. The ID.4 is currently the smallest electric SUV of the VW brand sharing the same Meb platform with the ID.3 but its footprint is significantly larger than the hatchback version. More will probably be known at the 2022 annual budget conference which has already been scheduled for March 14, also in Wolfsburg.

The Meb platform will be replaced by the SSP

Volkswagen’s goal is to have the largest portfolio of electric models in the global automotive industry by the end of 2026. As for the Meb platform which in the meantime has made significant progress both in terms of autonomy, but also in terms of performance and functions, it will leave the scene at the end of this decade and will be replaced by the new SSP architecture on which all the new battery-powered models already programmed across the entire Volkswagen group.

In May, the facelifted Touareg will make its debut

Wolfsburg’s flagship SUV will reappear updated in both style and driving technology. It was the same manufacturer that anticipated the official images of the latest scheduled tests. The Touareg in the camouflaged photos is the R version, the top of the range, but some of the changes are also intended for the rest of the range. Among the innovations already visible is the redesigned front with more regular air intakes, the new Matrix headlights and the strip that crosses the grille.

A full load of technology arriving for the SUV

On a technological level, the new Touareg will be able to count on an advanced sensor for stability control, as well as an active anti-roll system to improve driving dynamics, air suspension and rear wheel steering. Judging from the first images, the interior should have remained substantially unchanged. The passenger compartment of the new Touareg always has two 12-inch displays or a 15-inch one relating to the Vw Innovation Cockpit.

Four-wheel drive confirmed, are the plug-ins coming?

For the engines of the new Touareg, Volkswagen has not modified the thermal variants and in particular the diesel ones, the only ones envisaged for Italy. Then there are the plug-ins, the 381 hp and 600 Nm eHybrid and the 456 hp and 702 Nm R eHybrid which now have a 14.3 kWh battery for 50 km in electric mode. To be defined if they will arrive in Italy. Finally, the new Touareg will continue to be offered with both all-wheel drive and 8-speed automatic transmission.