Ten new electric models by 2026 and a completely zero-emission European range from 2033. Volkswagen’s future will be fully powered by lithium ion batteries, starting with the new electric one on sale for less than 25,000 euros expected within four years. Word of Thomas Schäfer, new CEO of the Volkswagen brand and head of all the “volume” brands in the group. 100 days after his inauguration, the number one of the Wolfsburg brand illustrated to a small number of media, including Il Sole 24 Ore, how he intends to face the challenges of the coming years. The introduction of his presentation focused on the importance of bringing Volkswagen back to being a “Love Brand” was significant, while behind it the image of a Beetle was transmitted, to which is added the attention to customers, to its workers, to the design, quality, driving pleasure and of course commercial and financial results. “We want to be the best brand, the best team and achieve the best results,” confirmed Schäfer.

Volkswagen ID3 suv

Thomas Schaefer

Thomas Schäfer has left no doubts about the future of Volkswagen, based 100% on electric mobility starting from the 10 zero-emission novelties launched by 2026. Among these, an electric Volkswagen will arrive for less than 25 thousand euros expected in traditional and crossover versions, a Volkswagen ID.3 suv to get to the luxurious ID. Aero. The restyling of the ID.3 will also arrive in 2023, where there will be a marked improvement in quality and software. “By 2030 more than half of the range will be zero emissions and by 2033 the entire European production will be electric” underlined Schäfer during the meeting in Berlin, recalling how in Wolfsburg alone 460 million will have been invested by the end of 2023. euro for the electricity transition.

New Volkswagen Passat and Tiguan

Waiting for a completely zero-emission range, Schäfer confirmed the arrival in 2023 of the new Passat and Tiguan. The two models will also bring the new steering wheel to the road, without the touch buttons criticized by customers. “We learn from our mistakes and find solutions, underlining the importance of correcting them quickly”, reiterated the CEO. Staying on the subject of internal combustion models, Schäfer confirmed the importance of not setting expensive standards related to the Euro 7 legislation by the European Commission.

Volkswagen, production does not move

Schäfer categorically denied the news launched by some news agencies of a possible shift of production lines outside of Germany due to the rise in the price of energy. “If we don’t do them here, where are we supposed to do them? We have no intention of moving production from Germany to other states, ”Schäfer clarified. On the other hand, there may be displacements of models, with the aim of producing similar cars but with different brands in the same plant. The goal is to increase efficiency by 20% and have an 8% return on volume brands by 2025.

No restrictions on China

Speaking of Chinese competition, Thomas Schäfer said he disagreed with Carlos Tavares’ proposal to introduce restrictions on China on its presence in Europe. “Competition helps to improve the product and the market has to decide. I am against possible barriers or restrictions. The manufacturers certainly have a strong electrical expertise but as Volskwagen we are not scared ”confirmed Schäfer.