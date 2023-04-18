Volkswagen overtaken by BYD in China. It’s the first time since the 80s

Listen to the audio version of the article

Volkswagen would lose its leadership in China, the world‘s largest car market with more than 20 million cars sold annually. For the first time since the 1980s, the VW brand was overtaken by the new number one, the Chinese BYD. The Shenzhen group, which only produces battery-powered and plug-in hybrid cars, would have sold around 13,000 more vehicles in the first quarter than the Wolfsburg giant.

According to the German business daily Handelsblatt, this is demonstrated by the data of Marklines and the insurance data available to Handelsblatt. According to these sources, BYD sold about 441 thousand vehicles from January to March, +68% compared to 2021. The deliveries of VW, which just Monday presented its new electric luxury sedan, the ID.7 with 700 km of autonomy , decreased by 14% to 428,000 cars.

If this trend continues, Handelsblatt points out, Volkswagen would risk massive underutilization of its more than 30 factories in the People’s Republic. “We are experiencing a historic change,” Fabian Brandt, head of the automotive division at strategic consulting firm Oliver Wyman, told the German newspaper. The long-standing dominance of Western manufacturers is diminishing in favor of local champions.

Other famous German brands such as Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz are also in difficulty. And it cannot be ruled out that Chinese manufacturers such as BYD (of which Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is also a shareholder), Geely (which owns, among other brands, Volvo and Polestar), Nio, Xpeng and Great Wall will soon split more than half of the Chinese car market. As they begin to lay the foundations for the conquest of the European market.