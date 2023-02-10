Listen to the audio version of the article

The after Diess began yesterday. The plans of the old CEO, ousted at the end of July and replaced by Oliver Blume, head of Porsche, have been rewritten and presented by the management to the supervisory board. Volkswagen Group will accelerate its shift to electric cars and revamp its software strategy in a five-year investment plan, the automaker said in a statement.

Silence again on the Trinity project

The top management discussed how to reorganize the production network of the German group but nothing was leaked on the fate of the project for the advanced Trinity sedan, the second phase of the electric car according to the wishes of Herbert Diess, expected for 2026. So what, new factory or (more likely) not? Blume had anticipated that a decision would be made in February. Full details of what was discussed in the board will be presented at the company’s annual conference on March 14.

Hanover employees tremble

The board was also to discuss which new models could be produced at the Hanover plant after the end of production of the VW Bus 6.1 and at the Osnabrueck plant, which could be assigned a new Porsche model, according to the German business newspaper Handelsblatt. Employees fear that a thousand jobs could be at risk in Hanover, but a works council spokesman denied Handelsblatt, stating that the jobs were guaranteed by an agreement with the company until 2029. “We will find a viable solution for Hanover,” a spokesman said.

Case in point: Taycans (and Audi e-tron GTs) without heating

A signal that the Wolfsburg group must quickly develop some processes comes from the protests of many owners of the first all-electric Porsche, the Taycan. A car worth over 90 thousand euros (starting price) which for many customers is without heating and defrost due to a defective high-voltage heating unit. The wait for the repair is weeks or even months because there is a lack of elements to replace the device. The forums are enriched with anecdotes. From Norway there are those who wrote that without heating his vehicle is “absolutely useless”. Another described using a cloth with a defroster to clean the frozen interior glass during a freezing 1,200km journey.

Porsche has apologized and gone to great lengths it said while it is racing to secure parts for dealers, but known supply chain and logistics issues are delaying the process. Meanwhile, the German automaker is offering replacement vehicles to customers, a spokesman explained. This device was installed on Taycan models from 2020 onwards, on approximately 96,000 vehicles. Audi’s e-tron GT electric sedan is also affected and the automaker is experiencing similar delays in repairs, a spokesman said.