Volkswagen rewrites its future: Blume’s six promises to the market

The Volkswagen Group is aiming for annual revenue growth of 5-7% by 2027 (a sharp jump from 1% or so over the past two years, and a growing return on sales of 9-11% by 2030, with the aim of remaining “disciplined on investments and focusing on increasing margins” in the face of growing competition for market shares.For the VW brand, the goal is a return on sales that goes from 3.6% to 6.5% by 2026. Skoda, for example, is already at 10% and Cupra is traveling towards this goal.The German car manufacturer, it was communicated by the top management of the group during the Capital Markets Day, has established «performance programs » for each brand, allocating a certain amount of capital and setting a specific return on sales goal, but delegating responsibility to the brands for how those goals are achieved.

In short, the VW Group will give brands greater autonomy and will focus on accelerating product development at its Cariad software unit (passed into the hands of Peter Bosch, formerly of Bentley), but will not disdain “smart” collaborations. Exceptional results in terms of economies of scale and savings, according to Volkswagen, will derive from the new arrivals on unified cell batteries and, from 2026 onwards, on all electric cars, which will be based on a single architecture, the Scalable Systems Platform (SSP). According to CFO Arno Antlitz, the approach will completely change: maximum discipline on fixed costs and investments, maximum concentration on value.

“We are currently in exciting but challenging times. The automotive industry is transforming at an unprecedented pace, with electric mobility and digitalisation in particular dominating the future agenda. We need to further accelerate our transformation to secure and improve our competitiveness. Our new leadership team is ready to do that, with an entrepreneurial spirit and a clear commitment to sustainability and performance,” said CEO Oliver Blume, who added: “We have ambitions to be the leaders in every sector of our business. interest”. First in the world and at least third in China. A market that VW sees as a prairie to be conquered is North America, thanks also to the Scout brand.

Six are Blume’s promises to investors, after a story that sees the value of ordinary shares halved from March 2021 to today: a new management team, which is already at work; in terms of technology, a leap in quality thanks to greater speed of execution; the strength of the group’s brands; tailor-made strategies for each area where VW is present; new models always ahead of the competition and ever faster decisions; cash flows, profitability and return on capital at the heart of group decisions. A challenge that will see the 80 battery-powered car (BEV) models as protagonists on the launch pad until 2030. And that will also have to see Audi at the forefront of the electrification process to fully develop its potential, according to the CEO.

Meanwhile in China, where sales of internal combustion engines still provide high revenues, the leading European automaker (surpassed by rival BYD in the first quarter) has slightly reduced its target for sales of battery electric vehicles in the next 1-2 years and focused instead on margin protection, Antlitz said.

