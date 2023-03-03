Listen to the audio version of the article

The drop in production in 2022 to 8.3 million (-7%, against -0.5% and 9.6 million for Toyota) did not affect Volkswagen’s financial performance. The first European automaker (Toyota has been the world leader for three years) closed last year with profits after taxes of 15.84 billion euros, 2.6% more than the 15.43 billion of the year previous year, with sales up approximately 12% to 279.23 billion. In recent weeks, Mercedes-Benz, Renault and Stellantis had also recorded excellent profits thanks to increased prices due to the supply chain crisis, which had seen delivery times to customers lengthen by months. In 2023, with the order book full and less tension on the semiconductor market, things should go quite differently, despite the slowdown in economies.

Shares in the group then shot to the top of the Dax, Frankfurt’s benchmark index and hit their highest level since December 13.

The company led by CEO Oliver Blume has proposed a dividend of €8.70 per ordinary share and €8.76 per preference share, an increase of €1.2 per share in both cases, with a payout ratio up from 25.4% to 29.4%. Operating return on sales for the current year is expected to be between 7.5% and 8.5% with a solid increase in net cash flow.

The annual results «demonstrated the increased resilience of the Volkswagen Group in a difficult global context. Despite significant supply chain issues leading to a drop in deliveries, we delivered 572,100 fully electric vehicles (+26%, vs. Tesla’s +40% to 1.3 million) and further increased operating profits.” , commented the CFO Arno Antlitz, underlining that «once again the solidity of the financial bases on which we consistently implement our strategy» has been demonstrated. The top manager said he expects that “the supply chain bottlenecks will gradually ease in the current year, allowing us to manage the high order book”.

The Wolfsburg automaker’s outlook, coming after preliminary 2022 results released last month, factor in an easing of the microchip crisis and then a strong recovery in vehicle deliveries to 9.5 million this year, with an increase of more than 14% year-on-year.