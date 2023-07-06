Home » Volkswagen tests autonomous ID.Buzz in Austin
Business

Due to the failure of the alliance with Argo AI, Senger claims, “we lost at most half a year.” The question remains as to how suitable the Argo AI solution, which relied heavily on high-resolution lidar, was. Senger admits that nothing will be adopted from the Argo AI technology. But according to Lohmann, “we use Argo AI’s wealth of experience with test drives and regulatory requirements.”

Senger is convinced that it can catch up with providers such as Waymo and Cruise. However, these already operate their fleets without supervisory drivers in San Francisco and Phoenix. At best, Volkswagen is still two years away from that. As a vehicle manufacturer with large volumes, you simply have an advantage when it comes to producing robotic taxis and putting them on the road.

