The VW annual report over the year 2022 reveals who was among the top earners on the Group’s Executive Board. The resigned VW boss Herbert Diess received the most with around 7.9 million euros. Behind him follows his successor Oliver Blume. Labor Director Gunnar Kilian is one of the top earners. His wife Ariane is also active in the group.

The Volkswagen Group closes the 2022 fiscal year with an increase in sales – despite falling sales figures. That goes from the annual report out for the past year. The report also lists the salary payments to the board members of the billion-dollar corporation. And these, too, turned out to be lavish again in 2022.

The salary for the Executive Board consists of the basic salary, fringe benefits such as a company car, company pension scheme, annual bonuses, long-term bonuses and other special payments. According to the annual report, these are the top five earners at Volkswagen AG in 2022.

1. Herbert Diess

The former Volkswagen boss resigned from the top management in August 2022. Due to his early departure, his total remuneration last year is not as high as it was in 2021, when he posted around ten million euros. Nevertheless, Herbert Diess is the top earner in the group and, according to the report, received total remuneration in 2022 7.902.031 Euro. The separation from Diess remains expensive for VW. The ex-manager will continue to be paid his salary including bonuses until October 2025.

2. Oliver Blume

His successor, Oliver Blume, follows Diess on the list of top salaries. The new Volkswagen boss earned accordingly last year 7.386.467 Euro in his function as dual manager at the group. Blume is not only chairman of Volkswagen AG, but also boss of the VW subsidiary Porsche.

3. Gunnar Kilian

Gunnar Kilian has been active in the Group for more than 25 years and is responsible for Human Resources as well as Truck and Bus on the Board of Management. The journalist initially carried out public relations work in the group and later became managing director of the works council. In 2018 he was appointed to the Executive Board and earned here in the past financial year 6.819.827 Euro. His wife Ariane has been Head of Communications at the Czech VW volume brand Skoda Auto since July 2022. A high-ranking VW manager said of the power couple in the group: “The two have more power together than you might think.”

4. Markus Duesmann

The qualified engineer Markus Duesmann is Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi AG and, according to the annual report, earned a salary of 4.823.102 Euro in the past year. Duesmann has been head of the VW subsidiary since 2020 and was previously active at Mercedes-Benz and BMW, among others. Here, as head of development, he was responsible for the Formula 1 engines of the racing divisions of McLaren-Mercedes and BMW Sauber. Duesmann also plans to enter the premier racing class with Audi from 2026.

5. Arno face

Antlitz is responsible for finance and operational business on the VW board. The qualified industrial engineer has been with the VW Group since 2004 and received a 4.821.736 Euro.