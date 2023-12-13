Volkswagen wants to hire 3,000 engineers in China – savings are being made in Wolfsburg

In its home market, Volkswagen is on a cost-cutting path and there is a hiring freeze. picture alliance / photo library | Michael Gottschalk

In China, Volkswagen is building a team of 3,000 engineers who will soon design electric cars for the Chinese car market, reports “The New York Times”.

The project is likely to be bitter in Wolfsburg. The group recently announced that it would cut jobs in Germany.

With its “In China, for China” strategy, the group wants to remain competitive in the largest purchase country for its products.

For decades, Volkswagen (VW) designed its cars for the Chinese market in Germany. The car manufacturer has now started to entrust local Chinese engineers with this task – and has put together a team of 3,000 employees for this purpose. This is reported by the US newspaper “The New York Times” (NYT). China is not only the largest car market in the world. VW also does its biggest business here.

New teams in China, job cuts in Germany

The car company had previously announced that it would cut jobs in Germany. By relocating to China, the company primarily wants to reduce costs, writes the “NYT”. VW has been implementing corresponding plans to save around ten billion euros worldwide since this year.

The German manufacturer’s new China strategy aims to achieve a more efficient and stronger focus on electric cars. These are currently flooding the market in the People’s Republic. VW is trying to keep up with this competition under the slogan “In China, for China”.

The fact that a total of 3,000 engineers are to be hired in China is likely to be viewed very critically in the company’s hometown of Wolfsburg. The workforce was recently sworn into austerity plans. The latter caused criticism, including from works council boss Daniela Cavallo. She announced that there would be no deviations from collective agreements and job security until 2029.

