Cariad, the Volkswagen Group’s software development unit has partnered with STMicroelectronics to co-develop chips to run its E2.0 software platform.

STMicroelectronics will be in charge of providing the chip architecture, while it will be up to Cariad to define the requirements and functionalities of these chips. The latter, jointly developed, will be responsible for connectivity and energy management in Volkswagen Group vehicles, as well as over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

The chips developed with STMicroelectronics will also be used mainly in the so-called “zone architecture”. These perform simpler tasks within the car’s electronics, such as controlling the air conditioning or electrically adjusting the seat. So far, there is a separate control unit for each of these functions. Up to 100 individual control units are currently used in the most sophisticated cars. Volkswagen’s goal is to create a standardized and unique chip and thus save on production costs.

At the same time, VW and STMicroelectronics are moving to agree with TSMC, a leading semiconductor manufacturing company, the production of the SoC (System-on-Chip) wafer developed by ST. With this move, Cariad aims to secure the supply of chips for Volkswagen Group cars for years to come.

This agreement comes after what has seen Volkswagen and Qualcomm itself protagonist: from 2026 the US group will supply VW with complex chips for automated driving, which will be installed in the central computers of the vehicles.