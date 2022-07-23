Home Business Volkswagen will design chips in collaboration with STMicroelectronic
Business

Volkswagen will design chips in collaboration with STMicroelectronic

by admin
Volkswagen will design chips in collaboration with STMicroelectronic

ServiceCars and Semiconductors

Production will be entrusted to TSMC

by Danilo Loda

Cariad, the Volkswagen Group’s software development unit has partnered with STMicroelectronics to co-develop chips to run its E2.0 software platform.
STMicroelectronics will be in charge of providing the chip architecture, while it will be up to Cariad to define the requirements and functionalities of these chips. The latter, jointly developed, will be responsible for connectivity and energy management in Volkswagen Group vehicles, as well as over-the-air (OTA) software updates.
The chips developed with STMicroelectronics will also be used mainly in the so-called “zone architecture”. These perform simpler tasks within the car’s electronics, such as controlling the air conditioning or electrically adjusting the seat. So far, there is a separate control unit for each of these functions. Up to 100 individual control units are currently used in the most sophisticated cars. Volkswagen’s goal is to create a standardized and unique chip and thus save on production costs.
At the same time, VW and STMicroelectronics are moving to agree with TSMC, a leading semiconductor manufacturing company, the production of the SoC (System-on-Chip) wafer developed by ST. With this move, Cariad aims to secure the supply of chips for Volkswagen Group cars for years to come.
This agreement comes after what has seen Volkswagen and Qualcomm itself protagonist: from 2026 the US group will supply VW with complex chips for automated driving, which will be installed in the central computers of the vehicles.

Find out more

You may also like

The ECB raises rates, here’s how the mortgage...

Degree redemption for retirement, how do tax deductions...

iPhone 14 mass production is imminent, Foxconn reappears...

The first trucks with the pieces of the...

If you refuse to accept it and be...

Federer loses on the stock market. From the...

Ex Ilva cuts emissions: “Environmental works fully operational”

Announcement of Qianhai Kaiyuan Fund Management Co., Ltd....

Never so many properties at auction. Boom in...

It is expected to launch the Snapdragon 8...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy