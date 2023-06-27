Volkswagen will launch the SSP platform in 2026: the maximum output exceeds 1700 horsepower, 80% charging in 12 minutes | Volkswagen| Horsepower_Sina Technology_Sina.com

News from IT House on June 27, recently at the Volkswagen Investor Reporting Conference, Volkswagen CEO Obermo disclosed the new progress of its latest pure electric platform SSP (Scalable Systems Platform, scalable system platform): it will be launched in 2026 roll out.

IT Home noticed that former Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess announced the existence of the SSP platform in 2021, when he said that the platform would be used in a compact model code-named “Trinity” in 2026. However, as Herbert Diss stepped down and Obermo took over, the launch of the platform was postponed until last week’s investor presentation, when the new platform resumed its original schedule.

According to Volkswagen’s report, SSP platform models will support a power range from 160 horsepower to 1740 horsepower, and support L4-level automatic driving (IT Home Note: L4-level automatic driving, that is, the vehicle can be driven for a long time without driver intervention. driving under the condition).

In addition, the platform model will be equipped with batteries from Volkswagen subsidiary PowerCO, which can charge from 10% to 80% in 12 minutes.

Moreover, thanks to the use of more standardized components, Volkswagen will be able to continue to reduce the manufacturing cost of electric vehicles. The profit of new models based on the SSP platform will be closer to that of fuel vehicles of the same level, and it is expected to truly implement “the same price for oil and electricity.”

Volkswagen claims that the capital expenditure and development costs of new vehicles on the SSP platform will be 30% lower than those on the current mainstream MEB platform vehicles.

As for the more specific application of the SSP platform, Volkswagen said that the main Volkswagen brand will be responsible for the development of mini cars and small cars, the Audi brand will be responsible for the development of compact cars and mid-size cars, and Porsche will develop large cars or electric sports cars based on this platform. According to another news, Porsche’s new three-row SUV model based on the SSP platform will be launched in 2027.

