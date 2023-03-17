“Pure electric golf” may really be coming.

It is not the facelifted ID.3, but the compact pure electric hatchback released by Volkswagen in the early hours of this morning – the ID.2all concept car.

Although it is still a concept car, it is basically in line with the Golf from the appearance.

The official description is, “As spacious as a Golf, as cheap as a Polo.” The production car is expected to go on sale in 2025.

This car is largely designed to directly compete with Tesla’s $25,000 Model Q. Officials say that the overseas price will not exceed 25,000 Euros (about 184,000 RMB).

However, the price of the entire ID series abroad is higher than that in China. Therefore, if the ID.2 series enters the Chinese market in the future, the price will most likely be around 160,000.

Volkswagen ID.2 will also become the cheapest electric car under Volkswagen. Before that, Tesla’s Model Q has been secretive. Now that ID.2 is one step ahead, Boss Ma needs to speed up.

Electric Polo

The ID.2all concept car is based on Volkswagen’s latest MEB Entry (entry-level modular electric drive platform) platform, and it is also the first MEB product with front-wheel drive.

Therefore, the appearance is completely different from the “round” ID.3, and it is more close to the golf. The front face not only retains the classic family-style design of Volkswagen, but also innovates with the lines on both sides and the matching IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights. .

The lower surround cancels the large black openings before, and adopts a sporty surround similar to the GTI, with vertical air inlets on both sides.

The overall shape of the rear of the car is relatively simple, following the usual style of Volkswagen, without too many designs. Of course, the popular LED penetrating taillights are still available.

In fact, the styling highlight of the entire ID.2all is on the side of the car, which is also the most golf-like place.

From the first generation of golf in 1974 to the latest generation of golf, a C-pillar shaped VW has been used for nearly 50 years. Who else?

The unique C-pillar shape on the Golf has come to the ID.2 this time, and this is the first time that this shape has appeared on a Volkswagen electric car.

In addition to the C-pillar paying homage to Golf, the wheels are equipped with 20-inch five-spoke sports aluminum alloy wheels derived from GTI. The most interesting point on the side is that the rear door handle of the new car adopts a hidden design, but only the rear door.

The layout of the car also runs through simplicity to the extreme. The 10.9-inch instrument panel and the 12.9-inch floating central control screen do not adopt the current mainstream dual-connected screen layout, but are independent of each other. The two screens also support multiple themes Switching and dual-screen linkage.

In addition, some physical buttons are reserved, which can independently control functions such as air conditioning and lighting buttons.

The steering wheel uses a hollow design at the 3 and 9 o’clock positions, and is equipped with a protective gear. There is still a certain amount of storage space at the bottom of the central control area. As for the wireless charging of the front mobile phone, panoramic sunroof, front seat heating and massage, etc. They are all arranged as well.

ID.2 provides a 490L luggage compartment, which can be expanded to 1330L when the rear seats are folded down.

When it comes to space, we have to mention the size of the new car. The length, width and height of the Volkswagen ID.2all concept car are 4050mm, 1812mm, and 1530mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2600mm. Much bigger than POLO and Golf.

Volkswagen did not disclose the level of intelligence of ID.2all in detail, but as the smart configuration of the ID series that has been criticized all the time, Volkswagen should improve.

The production version is expected to be equipped with the latest travel assistance system (Travel Assist) and parking assistance system with memory function.

Finally, let’s take a look at the power configuration of ID.2all. Based on Volkswagen’s new MEB Entry platform, ID.2all adopts the combination of front motor and front wheel drive for the first time. The maximum power of the motor is 166kW, the output horsepower can reach 226PS, and the acceleration time is zero. less than 7 seconds.

It is reported that considering the price of battery raw materials, ID.2all is equipped with a lithium iron phosphate battery. Volkswagen said that under WLTP conditions, the battery life can reach 450km, and it supports 125kW DC fast charging, which can charge from 10% to 10% in 20 minutes. Charge to 80%.

The price of ID.2all is expected to be no more than 25,000 euros, which is 40% cheaper than ID.3. The mass production version will be put into production in Spain in 2025.

Volkswagen described the launch of the ID. 2all concept car as “the Volkswagen brand will continue its success in the compact segment in the era of electromobility”.

It is conceivable that Volkswagen has ambitions for electrification, but it is reported that ID.2 is not the cheapest electric car for Volkswagen, and Volkswagen will even create ID.1 with a more controllable cost, and the price may be less than 20,000 Europe.

Cut off Model Q in advance

Volkswagen has made a promise to make the compact electric car a reality by 2025.

Although the classic name Golf was not directly applied to the model as previously speculated on the Internet, its size is between the Golf and Polo, and ID. 3 is larger than the Golf, which seems to be There was no better car to succeed the Golf.

There are also some claims that the Volkswagen ID.2 is the pure electric successor of the future Polo, and the future pure electric Golf will be built by Volkswagen’s more advanced SSP architecture.

The ID. family represents Volkswagen’s determination to transform to electrification, allowing consumers to “recognize” the important label of its electrification identity.

In terms of product layout, Volkswagen has launched ID.3, ID.4, and ID.6 three ID. family products in China. Although Volkswagen’s ID. The domestic sales market of ID.3 is not satisfactory.

In February this year, the domestic sales of ID.3 were 1,062, the ID.4 series was 2,321, and the ID.6 series was 900. The total sales of the entire ID. family in the Chinese market in February was only 4,283.

The main reason is that some self-owned brands have been too “volume” in terms of electric vehicles in recent years. In terms of price, the starting price of Volkswagen ID.3 160,000 is really not low; in terms of battery life, the battery life of 450KM can only be regarded as quite satisfactory.

So no matter whether ID. 2all is the successor of the electric POLO or the pure electric golf, this car is very important to the public, and the public needs this low-priced model to open up the market.

According to the planning of Volkswagen Group’s electrification strategy, I thought ID. 3 would be the smallest member of the ID family. What I didn’t expect was that Volkswagen announced at the just-concluded press conference that 10 new electric models will be launched around the world before 2026.

ID. 2all is one of the 10 new electric models. In 2026, a compact SUV and a pure electric model with a price of less than 20,000 euros will be launched, according to the naming rules of the Volkswagen ID series. , the future ID.1 is between these two cars.

The positioning of these two cars will be lower than the existing ID. 3 and ID. 4. It is obvious that their target customers are those who intend to buy affordable electric vehicles for urban use. Unfortunately, the mass production version of ID. 2all will not be unveiled in Europe until 2025.

Obviously, it is to lock in Tesla’s Model Q competitor in advance.

As the saying goes in the past, those who win the A-class car win the world. Although the share of the domestic A-class car market has declined in the past two years, in 2022, the market share of A-class cars will still be nearly 50%, accounting for half of the entire passenger car market.

Obviously, the pure electric entry-level market of around 150,000 yuan is still very large, and it will become more and more popular, competing for configuration, battery life, and smart hardware. In the future, when ID.2 enters the country, the competition will be very fierce.

However, the current ID.2all is still a concept model, and mass production will take 3 years, so there is still time to adjust. Although Tesla has not disclosed the progress of the new platform model, but from the frequently exposed spy photos and test vehicle pictures, the Model Q of the next-generation platform is getting closer and closer to mass production.

So ID.2 also has to speed up, to avoid getting up early in the morning to catch up in the evening, otherwise it would be embarrassing.