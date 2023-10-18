Voltage drop at NextEra, lull at LVMH and the patient Fresenius

Disclaimer: This podcast is not investment advice, but is intended for information and entertainment purposes only. The hosts or publisher assume no liability for any investment decisions you make based on the information heard in the podcast.

***

There is also a special subscription offer exclusively for “Leben-mit-Aktien” listeners here: www.wiwo.de/aktienpodcast

Help us continue to improve our podcasts. Your opinion is important to us. Write to us at lebenmitaktien@wiwo.de

***

The WirtschaftsWoche podcasts

You can listen to the podcast episodes at www.wiwo.de/podcast/lebenmitaktien and wherever you access podcasts:

– Immediately on Spotify subscribe to.

– Directly at Apple Podcasts subscribe to.

– Directly on YouTube subscribe to.

Share this: Facebook

X

