Caijing.com Auto News on November 4th, in response to Volvo Cars being accused of infringing the GALA band, on the evening of November 3rd, Volvo Cars advertising agency Langzhi Media’s official blog issued a letter of apology: “Your enthusiasm and surging,” produced by the company. The 23-second mixed-cut short video of the models of “Let’s Guard by Me” was released on Volvo Cars’ official Douyin account. Later, the company learned that the short video soundtrack “YOUNG FOR YOU” was allegedly infringing without the authorization of the GALA band.

Longzhi Media said that for the major omissions caused by the work omissions in this incident, the company sincerely apologizes to the musician, the original singer of the song GALA and the relevant rights holders, and accepts all the compensation clauses involved in the infringement, hoping to be properly solve. In the future, the company will increase employees’ awareness of respecting and protecting the intellectual property rights of others, strengthen internal management, and avoid the occurrence of similar incidents.

On the evening of the same day, Volvo Cars’ official blog also issued an apology, saying that due to the agency company’s work mistakes and Volvo’s poor supervision, it had caused infringement of a musical work by the GALA band. The company has removed the infringing content for the first time, and is currently actively communicating with the copyright owner to seek a proper solution. At the same time, the company will also strengthen intellectual property management and improve the review process in the future communication work.

According to public information, GALA is a rock band in mainland China. It was established in January 2004 and consists of Su Duo, Shi Liang, Su Yila and Yu Zheng. In March 2004, the English album “Young for you” was released. The song of the same name is exactly The works infringed by this Volvo advertisement.

According to GALA, Volvo Cars used GALA’s song “Young For You” in a commercial released on the May 4th Youth Day, but did not communicate with the band. The band’s lawyer contacted Volvo after the other party’s infringement, and the other party admitted the infringement, but when the lawyer asked for an apology, Volvo refused.

On October 18, GALA’s Weibo released a lawyer’s letter affixed with the official seal of Shandong Huazheng Law Firm, which requested Volvo Cars to immediately stop the infringement, stop the advertisement, publicly apologize to the members of the GALA band, and contact the lawyer immediately. Handle follow-up related matters.