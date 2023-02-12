Home Business Volvo: Demand for its own electric cars is in short supply and will not follow Tesla to cut prices
Recently, Tesla has cut prices globally, and the US version of the Model Y has cut the price by 88,000 yuan; the domestic models in China have dropped by as much as 48,000 yuan, all of which have hit record low prices.

At the beginning of the new year, Tesla launched a “price war” globally, which also put other manufacturers in a dilemma, while Volvo Cars made it clear that it would not follow.

A few days ago, Volvo officials stated that at present, users’ demand for Volvo electric vehicles is unprecedented.The same goes for the backlog of orders, so there are currently no plans to adjust the price of the EV.

It is reported that in 2022, Volvo’s operating income will increase by 17% to 330.1 billion Swedish kronor, a record high; operating profit will be 22.3 billion Swedish kronor, with a profit margin of 6.8%;

In 2022, Volvo’s sales of electric vehicles will account for 11%.Especially in the fourth quarter, sales of pure electric vehicles accounted for a record 18%.In 2023, Volvo plans to continue to increase the sales proportion of pure electric vehicles.

