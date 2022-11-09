Listen to the audio version of the article

Debut in Stockholm for the new Volvo EX90, an electric seven-seater SUV that marks a full milestone in the history of the Swedish brand. The reason? It is the first fully electric model launched by Volvo, which introduces innovations and technologies such as human-centric tech and artificial intelligence to which it adds a design that combines sustainability with the new stylistic cost of the Scandinavian brand. In addition to representing Volvo’s new approach to car ownership, whether you choose to buy the EX90 online or at a dealer and decide between direct ownership, subscription or leasing, the new seven-seater electric SUV will hit the road in 2023 with on board technologies capable of supporting level 3 autonomous driving. The new SUV will be built in the United States starting next year and, subsequently, also in China. The electric breakthrough of the Swedish brand, which will lead to climate neutrality by 2040, was made possible thanks to its belonging to the Chinese group Geely, owner of the brand.

Technology and safety

The added value of the Volvo EX90 is the level of on-board technology. A central system – powered by IA, Xavier and Orin’s Nvidia Drive platforms, Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Cockpit platforms and software developed in-house by Volvo engineers – manages most of the key functions inside the car, from safety systems and infotainment to battery management. The Volvo EX90 is designed to improve over time, thanks to regular software updates that happen over-the-air. By combining the computing power of Snapdragon Cockpit platforms with the visualization capabilities of Unreal Engine, the 3D tool developed by Epic Games and used to create some of the largest video games in the world, lightning-fast computing power and high-quality graphics are guaranteed. quality on car screens and head-up displays.

Internal Volvo EX90

The central 14.5-inch screen allows access to the infotainment system with integrated Google. Google’s apps and services, including Google Assistant hands-free assistance, Google Maps navigation, and a large number of apps on Google Play, are all included in the system. The screens help the driver keep their eyes on the road, providing the right information at the right time. The Volvo EX90 will also be compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay. Thanks to the 5G connection available as standard, installing apps will be quick and easy. You can also stream your favorite music through the new high-quality Bowers & Wilkins audio system, featuring Dolby Atmos, a first for Volvo, and speakers integrated into the headrest for immersive sound. The Swedish 7-seater SUV will also feature phone key technology as standard. Your smartphone will act as your car key, allowing you to automatically unlock the doors and initiate a personalized welcome sequence as soon as you enter the car.

Volvo EX90, engines and range

The four-wheel drive version with dual motor, initially available, is powered by a 111 kWh battery and two permanent magnet electric motors which, together, deliver 380 kW (517 horsepower) and 910 Nm of torque in the more performing version, offering thus, together with the new chassis, a reference driving experience.With an electric driving range of up to 600 kilometers on a single charge, according to the Wltp driving cycle, the car charges from 10 to 80% in less than 30 minutes.

Level autonomous driving

The standard safety features found in the EX90 are superior to those of all previous Volvo models. The EX90 has been designed to understand the driver’s use and the surrounding context, thereby contributing to the safety of occupants and other traffic users. Furthermore, over time, it is able to increase its level of intelligence and security thanks to software updates and new data acquired. State-of-the-art sensors, such as cameras, radar and lidar, are connected to the car’s high-performance central processors and Nvidia Drive platforms run Volvo Cars’ in-house software to create a real-time 360-degree view of the surrounding environment. Lidar technology detects the road, both day and night, even at highway speeds. It can spot small objects hundreds of meters away, leaving more time for information, action and avoidance. The sensors also help improve the reliability and overall performance of the Pilot Assist function, which features a new steering support when changing lanes. Special sensors and cameras, supported by internally developed algorithms, measure the concentration of the gaze. This technology allows the new SUV to understand when the driver is distracted, sleepy or otherwise inattentive, beyond what has previously been possible in a Volvo. The system will alert, first with a slight signal, then more insistently. Finally, thanks to a series of latest generation sensors, including lidar, the Volvo EX90 is the first Volvo already prepared for future unsupervised driving, thus reaching the third level.