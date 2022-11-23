Listen to the audio version of the article

Consistency. In a sector, the automotive sector, where very often announcements are made to gain the attention of the press (and the stock exchanges) and not to respect real industrial production, Volvo goes against the trend and, as per tradition, makes consistency one of its points of strength. In fact, the Swedish manufacturer, following what was declared in the past on the subject of energy transition, has unveiled the new EX90, an exclusively electric maxi SUV with 600 kilometers of autonomy. First model without pistons under the bonnet launched by the Swedish brand (but owned by the Chinese Geely group), introduces innovations and technologies such as human centric tech and artificial intelligence to which it adds a design that combines sustainability with the brand’s new stylistic cost Scandinavian.

Built on a new modular platform, also used by the Lotus Eletre SUV, the EX90 is over 5 meters long and ensures a seven-seater passenger compartment characterized by high digitization and technologies that come from hi-tech and smartphone protagonists. The large 15.4” touchscreen stands out in the center of the dashboard, which allows access to the infotainment system with Android Automotive operating system that integrates Google apps and services, including the voice assistant, Big G maps and a large number of apps on the Play store.

The instruments rely on a compact screen designed to show just the right amount of information. A central system of EX90, sees the presence of Nvidia Drive platforms by IA, Xavier and Orin, Snapdragon Cockpit architectures by Qualcomm Technologies and software developed internally by Volvo engineers. All this manages most of the main functions inside the car, from the safety and infotainment systems to battery management, up to the use of the smartphone as a vehicle key. The dual-motor all-wheel drive version, available initially and to be joined by a 408 hp version, is powered by a 111 kWh battery and two permanent magnet electric motors which together deliver 380 kW (517 horsepower) and 910 Nm of torque that ensure a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds.

With an electric driving range of up to 600 kilometers on a single charge, according to the Wltp driving cycle, the car can be recharged from 10 to 80% in less than 30 minutes. Added to this is bidirectional charging, thus transforming the EX90 into a “powerbank” on four wheels.

Standard safety features in the EX90 are superior to all previous Volvo models. Lidar technology senses the road, day or night, even at highway speeds. It can spot small objects hundreds of feet away, leaving you more time to learn, act, and avoid. The sensors also help improve the reliability and overall performance of the Pilot Assist assisted driving function, which features new steering support when changing lanes. Finally, thanks to a series of latest-generation sensors, the EX90 is the first Volvo already prepared for future unsupervised driving, thus reaching the third level.