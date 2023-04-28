Volvo EX90 the new electric SUV is already sold until 2024

Listen to the audio version of the article

Volvo has announced that the production of the first year, 2024, of its EX90 electric SUV, the brand’s new high-wheeled flagship, has literally been snapped up. Although the car is presented with a respectable price list given that it starts from a base of 104,500 euros, the figure does not seem to have dissuaded potential buyers who have attacked European dealers but not only to secure the cars available still under normal production conditions.

EX90 has exceeded even the most optimistic predictions

The EX90 was presented last year and is in fact the model that will replace the current XC90 from 2024. The order collection from Gothenburg has exceeded even the most optimistic projections and even the ambitious maxims of the brand to the point that Volvo has had to close the order collection for the moment because the production cycle scheduled for next year has run out even if the manufacturer plans to reopen it soon, but for the 2025 model year.

EX90 was designed on the Geely platform

The EX90 was designed on the basis of the SPA2 electric-only architecture of the parent company Geely, the same as the Polestar 3, but while the other Swedish model but produced in China offers only five seats on board, the Volvo EX90 guarantees a third row to increase the seating capacity to seven in all. The model is the first in a new series of cars intended to offer a new, more intuitive driving experience as well as a luxurious standard.

The EX90 is offered in two different electric powertrains

The new large Swedish SUV is, at least initially, offered in two powertrain variants, called Twin Motor and Twin Motor Performance. Both are equipped with two electric drives, one per axle the scheme for all-wheel drive. The Twin Motor offers 408 HP and 770 Nm of torque and reaches 100 km/h from standstill in 5.9 seconds, while the range is 600 km. The Twin Motor Performance offers 517 hp and 910 Nm, sprints in 4.9 seconds for a range of 590 km.

EX90 integrated hitech system of Google Assistant

The cockpit is extremely simple, but very nice and gravitates around the 15-inch vertical central display with integrated Google Assistant which also has climate control controls. The smaller screen is dedicated to the driver, with only the main information for driving, while there are touch-sensitive controls on the steering wheel. On the central tunnel there is the transmission controller which is the only physical command, in a completely minimal environment.