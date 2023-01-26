Listen to the audio version of the article

The Volvo Recharge is the manifesto concept of electric mobility according to the Swedish brand owned by Geely. In short, it is the mother of all future Volvos, many of which will be crossovers, but not only because Volvo also plans to offer sedans in the future. The first is the high-wheeled flagship EX90 unveiled in 2022, but also the compact EX30 that precedes it on the market in the summer. EX90 will debut as the first market in California, the American state that gives guarantees of sustainability and safety, the same assets from the Concept Recharge.

Volvo Concept Recharge

Level 3 autonomous driving and the new Adas

One of the key points of the Recharge project is the one that concerned the preparation for Level 3 autonomous driving, not yet regulated on all markets. The new Volvos will always be able to update themselves remotely to activate the new Adas functions with all the necessary sensors, even going so far as to develop the external design based on the presence of these components for their ideal integration: the most striking example is the Lidar of series on future Volvos mounted on the roof: clearly intercepts objects up to 250 meters away.

Volvo Concept Recharge

A millimeter radar to manage life on board

Furthermore, in the passenger compartment, 8 video cameras monitor both the alert and health conditions of the driver, but are also capable of making the most extreme decisions without human intervention. The innovation of the Concept Recharge is not only linked to the control of the spaces surrounding the car, but also of the internal ones: a radar is able to detect all movements in the order of the millimeter to eliminate the risk of leaving either children or animals, a technology introduced by the Concept Recharge that has already been implemented by the new flagship EX90.

Volvo Concept Recharge, Interior seats

Google, Android Automotive and 5G the hitech package

To all this is added the choice to use Google and the Android Automotive operating system and 5G connectivity for an experience consistent with that experienced on home and mobile devices both in terms of services and infotainment, crucial solutions for making the search for charging points on the map. And speaking of energy, the Volvo Recharge is designed for bidirectional charging, to which a specific wallbox will be dedicated in the future, which will allow part or all of the electricity accumulated by the car to be returned to home devices.

Volvo Concept Recharge

Recharge and the sustainability of the materials used

Very high levels of sustainability also change on board the Volvo Recharge. A revolution inspired by the concept that involved materials at the highest levels in terms of environmental compatibility, with 15% steel and 25% recycled aluminum and fabrics of biological origin. Finally, then, a mention of the overall style of the Concept which ended up changing the perception of the car, at least as it is understood today. All upcoming models starting with the flagship EX90 and the more compact EX30 will draw on the Volvo Recharge.