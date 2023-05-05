Home » Volvo XC40 and C40 Recharge: how the new Swedish full electrics are doing
Volvo XC40 and C40 Recharge: how the new Swedish full electrics are doing

Volvo XC40 and C40 Recharge: how the new Swedish full electrics are doing

To find another rear-wheel drive Volvo, you have to go back 25 years in the brand’s history to February 5, 1998, when the last rear-wheel drive Volvo 940 rolled off the production line in Torslanda. Already in 1991 Volvo had switched to front-wheel drive with the launch of the 850, the first FWD in the history of the Gothenburg brand.

Returning to the XC40 and C40, it must be said that the suggestions end here. The Recharge RWD versions do not allow the “evolution” typical of the rear-wheel drive of 25 years ago (and beyond) with little on-board electronics (when there was): today, on the revived Volvo RWD the power delivery on the rear axle is optimized through a sophisticated electronic traction control – indispensable given the torque, the many HP and the way an electric motor discharges them to the ground – which for safety reasons can under no circumstances be deactivated by the driver.

However, the rear-wheel drive version is a lot of fun to drive, thanks to the perfect weight distribution – now close to 50/50 – and the low center of gravity typical of electric cars.

A photo taken while testing the Volvo C40 in the woods around Gothenburg

The guide is characterized by a total absence of understeer, as to be expected in a configuration that separates the steering traction, and less obvious absence of oversteer. Compared to the previous front-wheel drive electric version, the steering wheel is now lighter and more precise. The car steers more responsively and cornering is easier to set up, while the rear ‘push’ improves traction.

Driving pleasure that is also found on the four-wheel drive (AWD) version, which is especially enhanced on mixed routes, provided you adapt your driving style. Perhaps also for this reason the two-wheel drive version – perhaps in the Extended Range configuration with 82 kWh battery – has all the credentials to become the preferred choice, apart from those cases where – due to the type of route or reasons of altitude or latitude – four-wheel drive is not a forced choice.

