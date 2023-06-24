Volvo XC60 in commercial leasing: Here’s the current top deal

PR/Business Insider

In Germany it is the most popular model from the Swedish manufacturer Volvo: the XC60. The reports the ADAC. The spacious one has this success SUV not just his chic design owe to, but also his high quality equipment and his Performance. So offers the Volvo XC60 depending on the version up to 400 hp and maximum 180 km/h. It also costs – that’s how he starts List price for the XC60 at 53,100.00 euros at. For comparison: This makes the SUV slightly more expensive than similar models such as the VW Tiguan or the Audi Q5.

Volvo XC60: Great commercial leasing offer

Interested in the Volvo XC60? Then so could Leasing be an exciting option. The right offer for commercial customers do we have bei Old Leasing found. There is the SUV in the 57,850.00 euro version XC60 B4 Diesel Core just for only 337.41 euros per month available*. It refers to the cheapest offer for the XC60which we were able to find in our comparison calculator.

What you should know about the Volvo XC60 leasing deal

This offer* not only characterized by its low monthly rate out of. Also the short term could convince many traders. That’s just how it is 24 Fun, which is rather unusual, especially for commercial offers. In addition comes the Mileage of 10,000 kilometers in the year. Interested parties need patience, however, because the delivery time is quite long at around eight months.

In addition to the monthly rate of 337.41 euros, there is also another payment towards you. So become even more unique 1297.10 euros for the provision of the XC60 is calculated. On the other hand, there are no other additional costs or a possible down payment.

Lease Volvo XC60: All information at a glance

vehicle: Volvo XC60 B4 Diesel Core

target group: commercial leasing

Duration: 24 Fun

mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year

monthly Rate: 337,41 Euro

deployment fee: one-off 1297.10 euros

special payment: no

Leasingfaktor: 0,58

total cost factor: 0,68

delivery time: about eight months

Is the leasing offer for the Volvo XC60 worth it?

Obviously this deal is worth it as we put it in our comparison calculator no better leasing offer for the XC60* could find. However, only traders benefit from it. If this applies to you, however, there is no reason not to strike. This is not only supported by the low rate, the short term and the high mileage. Also the very good leasing and total cost factors (0.58 and 0.68) are clear pros for this offering. As a reminder: If these values ​​are below one, you can assume an attractive deal.

Are you not self-employed? Then you can here for your own leasing offer for the Volvo XC60 (or another car of your choice). Use the filter functions to only see relevant deals:

What the Volvo XC60 offers

The Volvo from the offer of Leasing Lama* is in progress XC60 B4 Diesel Core available. He offers:

list price: 57.850,00 Euro

drive: Diesel

circuit: Automatic

Performance: 197 PS (145 Kilowatts)

top speed: 180 km/h

fuel consumption: combined 6.0 liters per 100 kilometers

CO2–emissions: combined 158 grams per kilometer

Furnishing: Rain sensor, cruise control, multifunction steering wheel, parking assistance, tire pressure monitoring system, climate control, emergency brake assist, lane departure warning and more

Color: Grau

