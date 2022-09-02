Two news. The first is that of the collapse of the price of gas per megawatt hour after the records of recent days. The second is a clear position of the president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen on the imposition of a ceiling on the price of Russian gas.

But let’s start with the first. The fall in gas prices continues and widens. The October contracts, traded on the Tff platform in Amsterdam, are currently down by 16.15% to 203.75 euros per megawatt hour, on the lows of the day. “Today the prices of Ttf gas are decreasing given that the flows of Nord Stream 1 seem to start again from tomorrow at 20% capacity, even if Gazprom has declared that, given the operation of only one turbine, the pipeline is approximately every 42 days need for a maintenance period (the next would be in mid-October) »underline the analysts of Mps Capital Services.

Putin’s war and the risk of a cold autumn. Heating, prices and sample tests: that’s what changes Flavia Amabile, Giuliano Balestreri, sandra riccio 01 September 2022



And on the day when the price of gas undergoes a major collapse, the words of the president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen arrive: “I am firmly convinced that it is time for a ceiling on the price of gas from Russian gas pipelines in Europe”. You said this in a statement on the sidelines of the Union’s day of seclusion in Bavaria. The question of the gas ceiling price. For a long time Italy has been asking for such a measure to be adopted, but the opposition of some countries of Northern Europe and of Germany itself have blocked this path so far. A road that, however, seems inevitable if you want to calm the price of energy also in view of autumn and winter.

Oil in the crosshairs too

But the international energy clash does not stop with gas. In fact, the G7 countries are preparing to announce an agreement for the introduction of a price ceiling on purchases of Russian oil in order to limit the Kremlin’s earnings on exports and reduce financial support for its war against Ukraine. . Finance ministers from the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan will back the move at a meeting scheduled for this afternoon, according to the Financial Times citing officials informed of the talks. The limit would be effective in line with the EU embargoes on Russian oil imports: December 5 for crude oil and February 5 for refined products, one of the officials said. The move has the support of the European Commission, but would need the support of EU member states. According to officials quoted by the British newspaper, the support of third countries that purchase large quantities of Russian oil, such as India, would be necessary for the measure to be fully effective. Yesterday Russia threatened to refuse to sell oil to any country that adopts a price cap mechanism and warned that such a measure would destabilize the global crude oil market. The Kremlin’s reply is ready in the case of a price cap on energy: “We will supply oil elsewhere”.