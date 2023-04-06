SSix to seven hours with Xi Jinping are planned. There is even said to be a trip to Guangdong, a province that is of particular importance to the Chinese head of state – his father was once the governor there.

Few visitors from Europe get so much time and so much symbolism. French President Emmanuel Macron is therefore hoping for a lot from his trip to the People’s Republic, according to officials from Paris. He might be disappointed.

Macron flies to Beijing on Wednesday, together with Ursula von der Leyen. The President of the European Commission, it is said, will be significantly shorter with Xi. That’s no surprise, given that China-EU relations are at their most tense in a long time.

There is a lot at stake in the meetings. China is Europe’s most important trading partner, with more than 20 percent of imports coming from the country. At the same time, Beijing appears to be forging an alliance with Moscow.

Xi calls Russian President Vladimir Putin a “friend” and is believed to be supplying guns to his army. So it’s about the global order of the future, about the question of whether – as some in Brussels call it – an “axis of evil” will emerge from Xi and Putin. A new bloc dominating the world economically and militarily.

But how tough should Europe be on China? Macron did not recently attract attention with critical tones. Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who will take over the EU Council Presidency in the summer, is even promoting closer ties.

The German economy has no interest in a dispute either. “The EU needs a China policy with a sense of proportion,” says Ulrich Ackermann, head of the foreign trade department at the German Engineering Federation (VDMA). “For mechanical engineering, China is the second most important export market worldwide and cannot be replaced in the short to medium term.”

The President of the EU Commission, on the other hand, chooses sharp words. Europe, she said in a speech last week, needs to rethink its relationship with China. Because the country’s economic policy is becoming more and more aggressive. Xi is striving for a change in the international order – with China at the center.

Ursula von der Leyen criticized a lot. The inhuman treatment of the Uyghurs. The military threats against Taiwan. Proximity to the Russian President. There are only a few top politicians in Europe who dare to do something like that.

Investment deals between Europe and China are on hold

But what does all of this mean in concrete terms? Above all, that a long-planned investment agreement between Europe and China, in short called CAI, has no future for the time being. It was agreed in December 2020 under pressure from then Chancellor Angela Merkel, after seven years of negotiations. But shortly thereafter, the EU Parliament put the deal on hold because of China‘s human rights violations.

The CAI should ease restrictions on joint ventures and end many of the notorious forced transfers of technology. This would have made it easier for European companies to shift their production to China. And Beijing would have gained even more power in key industries, such as the manufacture of solar modules.

The CAI would have been a game changer. The beginning of a whole new economic cooperation. But it contradicts everything the EU wants today, after a year of war in Ukraine: more diversification, less dependence on dictatorships.

At the end of March, the agreement was discussed at an EU summit, in informal rounds off the agenda. Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, is said to have campaigned for the revival of the deal. Sánchez and Macron are also said to have been in favor. For them, the CAI is apparently a way of tying China more closely to Europe and weakening the Beijing-Moscow axis.

There are also calls from the German economy for a renaissance of the deal. “During her trip to China, the President of the EU Commission should address the investment agreement,” says Ackermann from the VDMA. One should consider getting the agreement “out of the freezer”.

That is unlikely to happen, at least not in the near future. Nevertheless, Ursula von der Leyen does not want to turn away from China. “I think,” she said last week, “it is neither feasible nor in Europe’s interest to decouple from China.” Instead, the Commission President would like to reduce dependence on the country. In their words: no “de-coupling”, as former US President Donald Trump often called for, but “de-risking”. So a reduction in risk.

“De-risking” is the new buzzword in Brussels. The EU’s China Doctrine in 2023. It can be viewed as a lesson learned from the Ukraine war. Putin reduced the flow of gas to Europe last year in an attempt to blackmail the continent. Now they want to prevent something like this from happening again with China. For example in the delivery of raw materials such as lithium, which is used in laptops and electric cars.

According to Ursula von der Leyen, the world has changed. The CAI must therefore be re-evaluated. Means: It stays probably on ice. China is not enthusiastic about any of this. Fu Cong, the country’s ambassador to the EU, said after the Commission President’s speech: “Whoever wrote this speech doesn’t really understand China or has intentionally distorted Chinese positions.”

The CAI seems dead for the time being. Even the seven hours that Macron wants to spend with Xi and their joint trip to Guangdong shouldn’t change that. There will be beautiful pictures. But no withdrawal of the new European China Doctrine.

