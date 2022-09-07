Taxation on the extra profits of energy companies, mandatory savings on electricity and cap on gas prices in Russia and beyond. The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who already in an interview with La Stampa and other newspapers had anticipated the EU proposal to fight #caroenergia and #carobollette in the blockade – caused by the consequences of the war between Russia and Ukraine – announced that Brussels is also considering the option of impose a cap on gas that does not come from Russia.

“The Russia it is manipulating our energy markets and we are coping with astronomical prices. Consequently, we will take measures to protect vulnerable consumers and companies “ha ditto von der Leyen, confirming what he had anticipated to La Stampa.

The proposals were engraved in a statement released by the European Union, which states, among other things, that Brussels “Will propose a mandatory target to be respected for reduce electricity during peak hours; will propose a ceiling on the turnover of companies that produce low-cost electricity and will propose a ceiling on Russian gas ”.

EU towards electricity saving obligation

With regard to the limits to be placed on the consumption of electricity that the European Commission is preparing to present, from an EU document to which the Guardian has had access, it emerged that the EU would be inclined to set a limit of 200 euro per megawattora for the price of electricity generated by low-carbon technologies.

It also emerged from the document that Brussels would aim on the obligation to cut electricity consumption by 5% during peak hours.

Today he also spoke Russian President Vladimir Putin, pointing the finger at the sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and the European Union in response to its decision to invade Ukraine on 24 February.

In his speech toEastern Economic Forum in Vladivistok, Putin accused the United States of exercising a dictatorship over global affairs at the expense of Europe and the rest of the world, and called Western sanctions a “danger” to the whole world.

Not just gas, Putin agitates wheat blackmail. And Erdogan …

Not only. Putin also proclaimed the blackmail of wheat:

“The pandemic has been replaced by new challenges of a global nature, which pose a threat to the whole world. I’m talking about the race to sanctions from the West and to blatantly aggressive attempts by the West to impose its modus vivendi on other countries, in order to deprive them of their sovereignty, and to submit them to his will “Putin said, speaking at the event that took place in Vladivostok.

“The high level of industrial development in Europe, the standard of living, social and economic stability, all this is about to be thrown into the fire of sanctions”added the head of the Kremlin, “Wasted on Washington’s orders in the name of the so-called Euro-Atlantic unity when, in reality, everything is about to be sacrificed for preserve the dictatorship of the United States in world affairs ”.

Regarding the Russian gas price cap, Putin said “We will not deliver anything if it is contrary to our interests, in this case economic. Neither gas, nor oil, nor coal. Anything“.

The Russian president then waved the blackmail weapon on wheat. The idea would be to impose restrictions on exports of Ukrainian wheat and seeds to Europediscussing it with the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Perhaps – said Putin from Vladivostok, quoted by TASS, according to the Ansa agency – we should think about limiting the export of wheat and other foods along this route (between Ukraine and Europe). I really believe that I will talk about it with the Turkish President Erdogan. After all, it was us who worked out the process of exporting Ukrainian cereals ”.

For his part, Erdogan – who had already said yesterday, referring to the energy crisis taking place in Europam that Europe is reaping what it has sown – stressed that the West is carrying out “A policy of provocation” against Russia and that Russia “must not be underestimated”.

In this regard, it is worth remembering under what conditions, ‘thanks’ to Erdogan, pour Turkey.

