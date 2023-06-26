Home » Von der Leyen’s “Green Deal”: Climate neutral by 2050? The EU threatens to miss its target
Business

by admin
By 2050, Europe is to become climate-neutral, as the first continent in the world. The so-called Green Deal, presented in December 2019, provides for the restructuring of the economy away from oil, gas and coal towards wind and sun. But the EU threatens to miss its target, as an investigation shows WELT is available.

“The pace of changeover is too slow,” writes the Brussels think tank European Climate Neutrality Observatory, or ECNO for short. According to the experts, if the EU continues as before, it will not fulfill its CO2 promises.

