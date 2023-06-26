Von der Leyen’s “Green Deal”: Climate neutral by 2050? The EU threatens to miss its target

It is a central project of the German EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen: By 2050, Europe is to become climate-neutral, as the first continent in the world. The so-called Green Deal, presented in December 2019, provides for the restructuring of the economy away from oil, gas and coal towards wind and sun. But the EU threatens to miss its target, as an investigation shows WELT is available.

“The pace of changeover is too slow,” writes the Brussels think tank European Climate Neutrality Observatory, or ECNO for short. According to the experts, if the EU continues as before, it will not fulfill its CO2 promises. It is the first major study into whether Europe’s dream of becoming carbon neutral can actually become a reality by mid-century.

For the EU, climate neutrality means: The amount of greenhouse gases that cars, factories and power plants emit must be captured again. Either in a natural way, for example through forests, moors and grasslands. Or with technical systems that suck carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere. Ultimately, the way Europeans live, produce and move should not contribute to global warming.

Regulations are not enough

Dozens of directives and regulations are planned or have already been passed to achieve this. There is the European supply chain law. In the future, companies should ensure that their business partners comply with environmental standards across the entire value chain, from the raw material to the finished product.

There is the sustainability reporting policy. It stipulates that companies must report how their actions affect the climate. There is an ordinance against deforestation. Anyone who wants to sell coffee or cocoa in Europe, for example, should ensure that trees do not die on a large scale.

However, according to the ECNO study, all of this will not be enough to transform Europe into a climate-neutral continent. “Our results are a wake-up call that the EU needs to move faster,” says Eike Karola Velten, the lead author. Velten also thinks the EU needs to collect more data and better monitor progress. The international community is currently largely flying blind. In fact, the Commission has so far not itself examined how it stands on the Green Deal.

ECNO scientists looked at 104 indicators and assessed progress in 13 categories. There is only one area, they believe, that Europe is on course for, and that is governance. According to the think tank, the Commission is at least creating a good political and legal framework to enable the energy transition. To put it bluntly, one could say that everything looks good on paper, but not yet in practice.

According to the experts, progress is “too slow” in three areas and “much too slow” in seven. This includes, for example, the expansion of renewable energies and the reduction of fossil fuels. Electricity generation from oil, gas and coal in the EU is only falling by 1.3 percent per year; 2.5 percent would be necessary. And that from wind, water and sun is growing at a rate of 1.5 percent. In order to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, the value would have to rise to 3.2 percent, i.e. more than double.

90 billion euros for fossil energy

According to ECNO, there are even serious problems in two categories. For example, Europe’s financial support for fossil fuels has not decreased recently, but increased. In 2020, the EU countries granted around 46 billion euros in subsidies for the coal, oil and gas industry. Last year, after Russia’s attack on Ukraine and the ensuing energy shortage, the amounts increased, experts say. However, they did not evaluate data for this period.

But the International Energy Agency estimates that 90 billion euros will be invested in fossil energy on the European continent in 2022. However, the organization’s survey includes not only the EU, but also Great Britain, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland, the Balkan countries, Ukraine, Turkey and Israel.

At the same time, investments in climate-friendly technologies are apparently falling short of what is necessary. According to ECNO calculations, the EU would have to spend 360 billion euros more every year if it wants to become climate-neutral in the next 27 years. That would correspond to an increase of one and a half times.

More subsidies for oil, gas and coal, too few for wind turbines and solar power plants – it seems that this is jeopardizing the grand vision of a zero-net-emissions economy. Pascal Lamy, former EU Commissioner for Trade, says of the new findings: “There is an urgent need to redirect financial flows to clean technologies so that Europe can achieve climate neutrality by 2050”.

Europe’s second major problem is that far too little carbon dioxide has been removed from the atmosphere. That’s the other side of climate neutrality: It’s not just about reducing emissions, a certain amount of CO2 also has to be captured again. But according to experts, too many forests are still being cut down in the EU – forests that could otherwise absorb greenhouse gases.

At the same time, there is only one technical facility in Europe that extracts CO2. It belongs to the company Climeworks and stands on a volcano in Iceland. Using large fans, it draws in 4,000 tons of carbon dioxide every year and turns it into stone through a chemical process. The machine, called the Orca, is a start. But to make the EU carbon neutral, many more need to be built.

