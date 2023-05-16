Home » Vonovia boss Rolf Buch’s fear of relegation
Vonovia boss Rolf Buch’s fear of relegation

His self-praise from 2020 is now falling on Buch’s feet. At that time, the manager interpreted the promotion to the top European index as “an expression of our sustainable growth, our consistency and the stability of our business model”.

The sustainability, durability and stability of the Vonovia construct are now in question. Credit-financed acquisitions even across German borders, the horrendously expensive takeover of the industry vice German living, which only succeeded on the third attempt – Buch’s expansion over the past few years is proving to be ballast today. The turnaround in interest rates and the crisis on the real estate market change everything, although inexpensive apartments below the luxury level are absolutely scarce and will continue to experience enormous demand in the coming years.

