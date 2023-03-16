Home Business Vonovia surprises by reducing the dividend
by admin
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) climbed by 22.6 percent to around EUR 2.8 billion, while Group FFO, the key indicator for the industry, increased by 20.1 percent to around EUR 2 billion. “As in the previous year, our FFO is within the range of our forecast,” said Vonovia CEO Rolf Buch. “Against the background of the challenging environment, this is a respectable achievement and proof of the resilience of our business model.” However, shareholders should only receive a dividend of EUR 0.85 per share for 2022 after EUR 1.66 in the previous year.

