Home » Vonovia: The construction freeze represents a problem across Germany
Business

Vonovia: The construction freeze represents a problem across Germany

by admin
Vonovia: The construction freeze represents a problem across Germany

Things are not going well for Germany’s largest housing group, Vonovia. In the second quarter, the company had to reduce the value of its real estate portfolio by around 2.7 billion compared to the previous year. Not only at the Bochum group, but also overall, new residential construction comes to a standstill. From the point of view of Vonovia boss Rolf Buch, this is a homemade problem of the legislator and a result of ever increasing unfulfillable claims. With her repeated criticism of the pure efficiency house principle, the Federal Building Minister is also repeatedly opposing her own Green coalition partner, who still focuses on the pure theory of building efficiency.

See also  Stocks soared by 600% in one year, Zotye Automobile was finally taken over by Jiangsu Shenzhen Business Group for 2 billion yuan-IT and traffic

You may also like

Wage Slowdown and Geopolitical Concerns Cause Wall Street...

Azimut: positive net inflows in July of €...

U.S. Stocks Drop After Non-Agricultural Report, Apple Market...

Rates up, liquidity down. The deadly mix that...

Parking: The cities with the highest fees and...

Research and development, Italy increases spending but the...

Xilin Gol League’s 2023 Investment Promotion Conference Spurs...

Resolution 8 of 01/08/2023 – Integration and modification...

The interest rate race makes the banks rich,...

The Factors Behind the Peso’s Revaluation Against the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy