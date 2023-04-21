Vorvel: strong growth continues in the first quarter with trade already equal to around 60% of those for the whole of 2022

Spring well the strong growth path that had already characterized 2022, the year in which the number of trades had already grown by 102% compared to the previous year, continues in the first quarter of 2023. In the first quarter, in fact, Vorvel recorded trades equal to about 60% of those executed in the whole of 2022. The countervalues ​​traded amounted to approximately 4.5 billion euro from around 7.5 billion in the whole of 2022, while the contracts executed were around 202,000 compared to 338,000 last year.

Compared to the previous quarter, the best of 2022, the growth was around +98% in terms of turnover and +67% in terms of number of contracts. The growth in the three months involved all the asset classes traded, with a greater impact on bonds which recorded an increase of more than 120% compared to the previous quarter. The Equity Auction Segment was affected by +73% Q/Q in traded values.

The flagship products

The areas of excellence are made up of turbo certificates and Italian government bonds with a maturity of 10 years or less. A comparison between Vorvel’s statistics and those of Borsa Italiana shows that:

on the turbo certificates, thanks to the contribution of FinecoBank from November 2022 to March 2023 Vorvel was the market leader in terms of number of trades in Italy, with a share of over 50%;

thanks to the contribution of Market makers Banca Sella Holding, Iccrea Banca and Banca Akros (Banco BPM Group) and the liquidity generated above all on Italian government bonds with a maturity equal to or less than 10 years, Vorvel recorded in March a market share of more than 7% both in terms of number of contracts and countervalues ​​traded on all Italian government bonds, net of trades on the BTP Italia being placed.

The news

Among the key changes in the first quarter, we note the activation of Banca Akros and Banco BPM as issuers of investment certificates, the launch by FinecoBank of fixed leverage certificates, the activation of Banca Sella Holding as broker on Vorvel Certificates and Banco Desio as issuer and Market maker (Specialist) on its bank bonds. With regard to the certificates, it should also be noted that during trading hours other than the traditional ones, offered in Italy only by Vorvel, exchanges for shares above 32% were concentratedwith a peak of 48% in March.

Stefano Cuccia’s comment