Vote now for the Gründerszene Award 2023!

Young companies have shown a lot of strength in the face of crises in recent months. Who should receive the Founder Scene Award now? You decide!

Who will take home the prize, awarded by the Gründerszene editorial team? Join in and vote! Sean Gladwell/Getty

Dear reader,

Times remain turbulent and full of challenges for the startup world. From ongoing pandemic aftermath to geopolitical tensions to economic uncertainty, crises have severely tested the industry.

We want to know: Which startup impressed you the most in 2023? Which young company has shown resilience in these turbulent times and surprised you positively? We have selected your favorites from your submissions from the past few weeks Founder Scene Award 2023 nominated.

These 15 companies (ordered alphabetically) are in the final:

Deepset

The Berlin startup Deepset has developed an open source technology that allows developers to integrate language models into their IT systems. The company was founded in 2018 by Milos Rusic, Malte Pietsch and Timo Möller.

Gesund.de

Gesund.de is a central platform that handles all health-related matters digitally. Users can buy medication, create medication plans, upload and redeem e-prescriptions and find pharmacies in their area. The company was founded in 2019 by Maximilian Achenbach.

Marvel Fusion

The Munich startup Marvel Fusion aims to develop nuclear fusion using laser technology. The company began experimental projects in the United States and Japan this year to test key parts of its new fusion concept. Marvel Fusion was discovered in 2019 by scientists Moritz von der Linden, Dr. Karl-Georg Schlesinger, Dr. Georg Korn and Dr. Pasha Shabalin founded. Chief Operating Officer Heike Freund joined in 2020.

Metergrid

The Stuttgart startup Metergrid helps tenants supply their apartments with solar power. With its platform, the startup makes it easier to install photovoltaic modules on the roofs of apartment buildings by, for example, coordinating with authorities and creating measurement concepts for landlords. The company was founded in 2022 by Julian Schulz and Martin Lowinski.

Neura Robotics

The Metzingen startup Neura Robotics develops cognitive robots that require no special programming for specific areas of application and can respond to simple voice commands or gestures. The company strives to develop the first affordable, cognitive and humanoid robot that can be used in both industry and personal life. The robotics startup was founded in 2019 by David Reger.

Numa

Numa is a Berlin-based hotel startup that operates accommodations without on-site staff. The startup wants to digitize hotel operations by handling processes such as booking, check-in, check-out and housekeeping more efficiently. Behind the Numa Group, which started under the name Cosi Group in 2019, are Christian Gaiser, Inga Laudiero, Gerhard Maringer and Dimitri Chandogin.

It counts

Numbat is a cleantech startup that offers a solution for charging electric cars through fast charging stations with battery storage in supermarket parking lots. It was founded in February 2021 in Kempten by Martin Schall and Maximilian Wegener.

Nyonic

Nyonic is a Berlin-based startup that develops AI models for industry. The company’s focus is on developing enterprise-grade generative AI, similar to Chat GPT, but customizable specifically for business areas. The company was founded in 2023 by Vanessa Cann.

Planqc

Planqc from Munich builds vertical take-off drones with camera systems – for both civil and military applications. The company was founded in 2022 by Alexander Glätzle, Sebastian Blatt, Johannes Zeiher, Lukas Reichsöllner and Ann-Kristin Achleitner.

Quantum Systems

The Munich startup Quantum Systems specializes in the development and production of autonomous transition aircraft. Its aircraft have vertical takeoff, electric fixed-wing aircraft with tilting propellers and are therefore used for civil and military applications. The company was founded in 2015 by Florian Seibel, Michael Kriegel, Tobias Kloss and Armin Busse.

Refurbed

The Viennese startup Refurbed operates an online marketplace for refurbished electronic devices such as smartphones and laptops, with a focus on sustainability and quality standards. Refurbed has set itself the goal of establishing at least one refurbished device in every household in Europe and making this the new normal. It was founded in 2017 by Peter Windischhofer, Kilian Kaminski and Jürgen Riedl.

Theion

The Berlin startup Theion develops innovative battery technology, particularly lithium-sulfur batteries. Theion’s goal: to create a solid-state battery with a quasi-solid electrolyte that can achieve a higher energy density than conventional lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2020 by Marek Slavik and Florian Ruess.

Traceless Materials

The Hamburg startup Traceless has developed a biodegradable plastic alternative from plant residues. The material comes as granules and can be processed into both hard plastic parts and soft films. Anne Lamp and Johanna Baare founded the startup in 2020.

Wingcopter

Wingcopter builds unmanned delivery drones. The startup works with DHL and the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ), which acts on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. The company was founded in 2017 by Tom Plummer, Jonathan Hesselbarth and Ansgar Kadura in Darmstadt.

Zolar

The startup Zolar focuses on enabling homeowners to easily and uncomplicatedly produce their own green electricity using customized photovoltaic systems. In addition to the ability to purchase or rent solar systems, Zolar is partnering with Toyota to make it easier for homeowners with electric cars to use electricity from their own solar system, allowing them to significantly reduce CO2 emissions.

Now the question is: Who should we give the prize to?

Thank you for participating!

