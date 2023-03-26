11
It’s going to be rock solid for CS leadership: That’s what the voters say about the bank’s rescue
Swiss voters are skeptical about the takeover of CS by UBS. Above all, they are angry and insecure. The management of Credit Suisse comes off badly.
Just over a week ago, UBS took over Credit Suisse with the support of the federal government. Now a representative survey by gfs.bern on behalf of SRG shows for the first time how the CS rescue is received by the Swiss electorate. Conclusion: Above all, she is skeptical.
See also Drought, there is a water crisis in the country and there are 7.8 billion blocked by bureaucracy