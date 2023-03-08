Volkswagen has agreed to a bonus payment of 3,630 euros for 2022 for its employees. picture alliance/dpa | Ole Spata

Volkswagen employees will receive a bonus of 3,630 euros for the year 2022. This was announced on Wednesday by works council chief Daniela Cavallo and HR director Gunnar Kilian. Because the employees already received 1730 euros in bonus payments in November, they should now get the rest with the May salary: another 1900 euros. Before the corona pandemic, the employees in question had received a bonus of almost 5,000 euros. The bonus for 2022 is now higher again than last time.

Volkswagen employees with collective bargaining agreements received a higher bonus payment for the past year. In total, the bonus amounts to 3,630 euros, as works council chief Daniela Cavallo and HR director Gunnar Kilian announced on Wednesday.

Members of the workforce in the VW company tariff should receive a further 1,900 euros with the May salary after the 1,730 euros already transferred in November.

Again increasing bonus payments at VW

This indicates a rising trend again. There was an extra 2700 euros for the weak Corona year 2020. That was significantly less than before – for 2019, for example, employees who were entitled to bonuses at the western German locations still received 4,950 euros, and in 2013 even 7,200 euros. In 2021, the profit share was 3000 euros.

The tariff bonus is essentially based on the operating results of the main division VW passenger cars and the brand of light commercial vehicles (VWN). However, other criteria are also applied. There was also a special payment of 2,000 euros in January for Porsche’s IPO, followed in February by the net inflation compensation premium of 2,000 euros.

dpa/kits