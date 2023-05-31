BMW came third in the overall ranking with 56 out of 100 points as the best European company. Shortly thereafter followed VW in fourth place with 53 points. The frontrunner was the electric car manufacturer with a clear lead Tesla with 83 points, followed by the Chinese automaker BYD with 73 points. The Japanese group, on the other hand, lagged far behind its competitors Toyota in 15th place with 30 points, Suzuki brought up the rear.

With a view to the diesel scandal Volkswagen in 2015, the ICCT praised the company’s rapid progress. “Considering that it’s only been seven years since the Dieselgate scandal, it’s remarkable to see VW emerge as a serious frontrunner in the transition to 100 percent zero-emission vehicles,” said Rachel Muncrief, ICCT executive director, in a statement . Together with US environmental authorities, Verbund made a decisive contribution to the fact that the diesel affair first came to light in the United States in autumn 2015.

Despite the development in the electromobility turnaround, every manufacturer still has a lot of work to do, emphasized the ICCT. Tesla have to offer more models in all size classes, for example. In addition, only half of the car manufacturers in 2022 said at least every tenth car sold was emission-free.