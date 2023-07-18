VW, BMW and Mercedes: production slump at car manufacturers

The logo of the automobile manufacturer Volkswagen (VW) on a factory building in Wolfsburg. dpa

The German car manufacturers are recovering from the corona pandemic in production much more slowly than expected.

Compared to 2019, VW, BMW, Mercedes and Audi together produced around half a million fewer cars from January to May, reports the “Handelsblatt”.

That corresponds to a decrease of around 20 percent.

During and after the pandemic, the auto industry struggled with lockdowns, chip and semiconductor shortages. At that time, the demand for the vehicles from the car manufacturers was greater than the supply, and production was halted due to the lack of components. The manufacturers were able to charge high prices and compensate for the production losses with short-time work benefits.

The deficiencies have now largely been remedied, and the industry was expecting an increase in orders and production. The “Handelsblatt” reports that this is now in danger of not happening. The reason for this is demand problems, especially for e-cars, reports the business newspaper, and incoming orders are 30 to 50 percent below the previous year.

This triggers unrest among car manufacturers. Thomas Schäfer, head of the VW brand, recently said in an internal video link that “the future of the VW brand is at stake,” the business newspaper quoted him as saying.

