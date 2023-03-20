Human Resources Director Bernd Osterloh. dpa

Traton, the VW truck subsidiary, is reorganizing its board of directors. HR Director Bernd Osterloh and CFO Annette Danielski leave the company. The tasks of the two board members will be taken over by Michael Jackstein, who is a new member of the board.

The VW truck subsidiary Traton is reorganizing its board of directors. Among other things, HR director Bernd Osterloh is leaving the company on April 1, according to a statement on Monday. The longstanding head of the VW works council ends his foray into management about a year earlier than originally planned. He actually started the new job on May 1, 2021 for three years.

Financially, however, things are looking good for Osterloh: According to the 2022 annual report, he earned 1.656 million euros at Traton. Despite leaving, his contract – and with it his salary – will continue for another year.

read too Cloned animals, rooms full of cash and suspected corruption: the dubious camel deals of the Abu Dhabi sheikhs

The longtime head of the works council was one of the most powerful figures in the Wolfsburg VW world for years. He was involved in all important corporate decisions. His move from employee representative to top manager two years ago was highly controversial.

CFO Annette Danielski is also leaving the company at the same time as Osterloh. The tasks of the two board members will be taken over by Michael Jackstein, who is a new member of the board. Also new to the board is Catharina Modahl Nilsson, who will take over the newly created Global Product Management department.

The reason for leaving is said to have been a “structural reorganization of the board”.

On the other hand, there is continuity at the top: the contract of CEO Christian Levin has been extended by five years and now runs until January 2029. His fellow board member Roberto Cortes will stay until January 2027.

Levin and Chairman of the Supervisory Board Hans Dieter Pötsch thanked Danielski and Osterloh. Traton cited the structural reorganization of the Board of Management with the new Global Product Management department as the reason for the departure of the two.

With material from dpa