VW: Internal letter shows increased salaries of managers

Joy among VW bosses: Gunnar Kilian (front, left), the Group’s Chief Human Resources Officer, with Daniela Cavallo, head of the works council (front, 3rd from right) and executives.
VW

A new “Volkswagen company wage agreement” was signed in November 2022, primarily for the 125,000 employees in VW’s German car factories such as Wolfsburg, Hanover and Salzgitter.

After hard controversy, the company and the IG Metall trade union agreed, among other things, on a two-stage wage increase and on balancing the burden of inflation.

Now the executives of the group can also benefit from the improvements. This is confirmed by a letter from the board of directors, works council and management association. Business Insider gives the details.

The executives of the VW Group can look forward to a warm shower of money. This is announced in an internal “staff telegram” seen by Business Insider. In addition to tangible financial improvements, the letter also advertises amenities related to so-called days off and partial retirement.

Under the heading “Remuneration adjustments management and AT aM”, the addressees first learn that “Volkswagen AG … decided in consultation with the works council and the Volkswagen Management Association (hat; Anm. d. Red.)to increase the remuneration (fixed amount) for members of management circles and for non-tariff employees outside of management (AT aM) by 5.2 percent with effect from June 1, 2023 and by 3.3 percent with effect from May 1, 2024 “.

