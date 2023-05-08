VW is changing the management of its Cariad software division

Nevertheless, Volkswagen still has high hopes for the company – because in addition to e-mobility, proprietary software is the key topic for the future. A mid double-digit billion sum will flow into digitization alone in the coming years. A “software backbone for all Group vehicles” is to be created in order to become more independent of suppliers and IT giants such as Google or Apple thanks to higher added value from self-programmed code.

Cariad should also help to catch up with US rival Tesla in terms of technology. In addition, some of the problems that VW is currently having in its most important market, China, may be due to the fact that in-car entertainment functions and connectivity options are not to the liking of local customers. The group wants to take countermeasures with more local production, delivery and programming. Cooperation and investments, for example with the AI ​​company Horizon Robotics in autonomous driving, are also becoming more important.