Home » VW is changing the management of its Cariad software division
Business

VW is changing the management of its Cariad software division

by admin
VW is changing the management of its Cariad software division

Nevertheless, Volkswagen still has high hopes for the company – because in addition to e-mobility, proprietary software is the key topic for the future. A mid double-digit billion sum will flow into digitization alone in the coming years. A “software backbone for all Group vehicles” is to be created in order to become more independent of suppliers and IT giants such as Google or Apple thanks to higher added value from self-programmed code.

Also read: Car buyers are attaching more and more importance to software. This breaks the structures of the industry.

Cariad should also help to catch up with US rival Tesla in terms of technology. In addition, some of the problems that VW is currently having in its most important market, China, may be due to the fact that in-car entertainment functions and connectivity options are not to the liking of local customers. The group wants to take countermeasures with more local production, delivery and programming. Cooperation and investments, for example with the AI ​​company Horizon Robotics in autonomous driving, are also becoming more important.

See also  Dear life, one Italian out of 4 declares less than 15 thousand euros

You may also like

Football, the TV rights of the European cups...

World’s richest person: LVMH CEO breaks $200 billion...

German industrial output fell in March this year,...

“After the EU vote, stop twenty petrol and...

BooksMarketThe (business) world is upside downFarewell to illusions

Who is Carlo Cottarelli, the economist that the...

It is reported that Apple will release the...

Enel, the Norwegian sovereign fund: “Scaroni is not...

Rocket Internet CEO Soheil Mirpour founds AI startup

Limits and obstacles of the plans for a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy