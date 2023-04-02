Home Business VW is not planning a new Golf with a combustion engine
Business

by admin
The name Golf should therefore be retained. “It is clear that we will not give up iconic names such as the Golf, Tiguan and GTI, but will transfer them to the electric world,” Schäfer continued. “But especially in golf, it has to fit the genes. Simply naming any vehicle that way is not possible. We won’t make that mistake.” There will only be an electric Golf “if it really has Golf genes in it – such as a flatter roof compared to the ID.3.” That will be with the new SSP platform from 2028 at the earliest.

