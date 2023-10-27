VW manager: “Wouldn’t describe myself as a car expert”

Shaping innovation and sustainable mobility: Nari Kahle currently works for VW’s software subsidiary Cariad. Nari Kahle
Nari Kahle wouldn’t describe herself as a car expert – and yet she’s helping to turn the VW Group around.
On October 24, 2023, Business Insider honored Nari Kahle as a Future Maker 2023. The award is sponsored by our partner Regis 24.
It almost wasn’t Nari Kahle’s job to make the world‘s largest automobile company future-proof. Before she moved to Volkswagen, she was actually interested in joining a technology group and had already received an offer from an innovation center near Berlin. “I actually hadn’t included the automotive industry in my career plans at that point,” she says.