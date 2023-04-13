ADriving a car is an expensive pleasure – it starts with the purchase. Whereas an average new car in Germany cost 26,780 euros ten years ago, it cost 42,790 euros last year, according to Deutsche Automobil Treuhand (DAT).

Within a year, prices rose by 13 percent. There are many reasons for this, ranging from the tight supply situation to the high costs of the energy transition and the growing proportion of expensive electric cars.

But because investigating the cause doesn’t help new car buyers either, we’re looking ahead. Here is a series of cars from the most important segments that are actually available for purchase for that statistically calculated average.

There is a particularly large selection of minis. According to the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), the segment will lead the registrations of the Fiat 500 in February 2023. From 16,990 euros, it remains well below the average. If you want to fully exploit the average amount, you can invest in plenty of engine power, paintwork and leather.

Anyone who buys a 225 kW/306 hp Mini John Cooper Works still has a few extras available at the base price of 39,800 euros. Even e-cars like the Fiat 500e (from 30,990 euros) or Renault Twingo (from 28,850 euros) are available in this segment within the price range.

Largely free choice for small cars

Customers with the average price as their budget also have a largely full selection of small cars: For example the Opel Corsa, which is currently being traded from 18,280 euros. But cars like the VW Polo, which costs 20,830 euros, the Ford Fiesta (from 20,350 euros) and even the Toyota Yaris GR (from 34,000 euros), celebrated as a rally car in civilian clothes, remain accessible.

With electric cars, things get a little harder. After all, Opel has the Corsa for the socket from 33,895 euros. The Honda E already costs at least 39,900 euros.

Many compacts are still in the fictitious budget. In the compact class, which is still led by the VW Golf, the air is also getting thinner. The bestseller from Wolfsburg is still there with a base price of 31,145 euros, just like the main competitors Ford Focus (31,100 euros) and Opel Astra (25,515 euros) and import models such as the Skoda Octavia Combi (35,870 euros) or the Mazda 3 (25,890 euros). .

But with premium compacts like the Mercedes A-Class, which starts pretty bare at 38,866 euros, it’s getting tight. And the electric Golf counterpart ID.3 with a basic price of 39,995 euros is also only just in the rating.

The further ascent in the PS hierarchy then becomes more and more difficult. According to KBA, the middle class is dominated by the Mercedes C-Class, which is already over the limit with a basic price of 46,915 euros. If you don’t want to tear them, you have to drive cars like a Skoda Superb (from 41,310 euros) and be very economical with the equipment.

The offer in the upper mid-range is even thinner: the KBA segment leader is the A6, which Audi has sorted far above the average with upwards of 52,200 euros. Other examples above the average price are the Genesis G80 (53,480 euros) or the Lexus ES (54,350 euros).

Upper class and sports car

And in the luxury class, only a used vehicle remains for the average price of a new car. Because with a base price of 107,814 euros, the Mercedes S-Class is far away. If you still only want to invest the 42,790 euros from the statistics, you will find models such as a 500 from 2014 on the relevant online platforms, which has already covered more than 100,000 kilometers.

In principle, the situation with sports cars is very similar. According to the KBA, the Porsche 911, which costs at least 113,492 euros, leads in this segment. But with a somewhat more revealing definition, there are certainly sporty cars for less than the average price.

In addition to souped-up minis and small cars such as the 147 kW/200 hp Ford Fiesta ST (from 31,000 euros) or the VW Polo GTI (from 33,455 euros for 152 kW/207 hp), this can also be a car like the Mazda MX-5, which from 30,990 euros adds the free spirit of an open-air model to the sports car feeling.

And it’s not the only car for sun worshipers that is available for the statistical average: an open Fiat 500 (from 19,990 euros) or a Mini Cabrio (from 31,800 euros) are still in there. Just like the VW T-Roc convertible, which starts at 34,635 euros and leads the open-air registrations in the country.

Driving in an SUV at an average price

Finally, there is the ubiquitous SUV. According to the automotive economist Ferdinand Dudenhöffer, this now accounts for around half of all registrations. Because they have long existed in all classes, from jacked-up small cars to feudal luxury models, the calculations and research have started all over again.

In the KBA sorting, the segment is led by the Tesla Model Y. With a basic price of 44,890 euros, it just breaks the bar. But cars such as the VW Tiguan Allspace (from 40,670 euros), the Nissan X-Trail (from 35,500 euros) or even the Audi Q3 (from 37,650 euros) or the BMW X2 for 37,750 euros remain within limits.

Plenty of choice up to the middle class, even niche models such as sports cars or convertibles are still partly acceptable: even if you have to dig deeper and deeper into your pocket, there are many models available at the average price. And if you can’t find what you’re looking for, the used car market offers all kinds of options.

But be careful: At least for “average types” the means are somewhat more limited there. Because purely statistically, according to the DAT report for 2022, only 18,800 euros will be available as an average used car price.

