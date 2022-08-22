Listen to the audio version of the article

Summer 2022 will be remembered by many Italians for the ruined holidays due to the many canceled flights. It will also be remembered for the extensive use of the private car, continuously under attack but very often the only and real alternative to reach the long-awaited holidays. The seventh generation of Volkswagen Multivan, the protagonist of our maxi test drive, is probably one of the best choices, with its seven seats, to go on holiday with the whole family, especially if you are traveling with friends or with small children in tow and the resulting load of strollers, mini bicycles and everything you need.

Tested in combination with the 218 hp eHybrid 1.4 unit with DSG automatic transmission, front-wheel drive and 50 km in pure electric, the Multivan conquers from the first glance for the hyppie spirit and for the two-tone coloring that honors the legendary Bulli of the years’ 70.

An added value compared to the competition is the use of the modular Mqb platform, capable of guaranteeing driving dynamics closer to the world of cars than to commercial vehicles. The test begins with a life test on board, by accessing the two electric sliding doors (standard from Style).

The rear bench is retractable, the new single seats are 25% lighter, slide on the guides on the floor, can be rotated 180 ° and the new central table arrives that “travels” throughout the passenger compartment. The presence of Isofix attachments on all passenger seats should be noted. The panoramic glass roof is beautiful but there is no sunscreen, which is useful on hot days. Moving on to the load capacity, depending on the number of seats fitted, 469, 1,844 and 3,672 liters are available.

On long motorway journeys we take advantage of the entire Adas package, including 25 safety systems that ensure the second level of autonomous driving, while on night journeys the IQ.Light headlamps increase safety exponentially. In the connectivity chapter we find the Mib3 connected system, compatible with CarPlay and Android Auto even in wireless mode.