Home Business Vw Multivan, family-sized travel companion
Business

Vw Multivan, family-sized travel companion

by admin
Vw Multivan, family-sized travel companion

Summer 2022 will be remembered by many Italians for the ruined holidays due to the many canceled flights. It will also be remembered for the extensive use of the private car, continuously under attack but very often the only and real alternative to reach the long-awaited holidays. The seventh generation of Volkswagen Multivan, the protagonist of our maxi test drive, is probably one of the best choices, with its seven seats, to go on holiday with the whole family, especially if you are traveling with friends or with small children in tow and the resulting load of strollers, mini bicycles and everything you need.

Tested in combination with the 218 hp eHybrid 1.4 unit with DSG automatic transmission, front-wheel drive and 50 km in pure electric, the Multivan conquers from the first glance for the hyppie spirit and for the two-tone coloring that honors the legendary Bulli of the years’ 70.

An added value compared to the competition is the use of the modular Mqb platform, capable of guaranteeing driving dynamics closer to the world of cars than to commercial vehicles. The test begins with a life test on board, by accessing the two electric sliding doors (standard from Style).

The rear bench is retractable, the new single seats are 25% lighter, slide on the guides on the floor, can be rotated 180 ° and the new central table arrives that “travels” throughout the passenger compartment. The presence of Isofix attachments on all passenger seats should be noted. The panoramic glass roof is beautiful but there is no sunscreen, which is useful on hot days. Moving on to the load capacity, depending on the number of seats fitted, 469, 1,844 and 3,672 liters are available.

On long motorway journeys we take advantage of the entire Adas package, including 25 safety systems that ensure the second level of autonomous driving, while on night journeys the IQ.Light headlamps increase safety exponentially. In the connectivity chapter we find the Mib3 connected system, compatible with CarPlay and Android Auto even in wireless mode.

You may also like

Shangri-La’s CPI continued to rise moderately in July

Adidas: search for a new CEO, Rorsted will...

Apple’s autumn conference plans to hold the first...

The expenditure for cultural consumption regains its share...

BOE (BOE) Appears at the 2022 Smart Expo...

The stock meme Bed Bath & Beyond still...

The People’s Bank of China is scheduled to...

Mulliner Batur coupé, Bentley’s most powerful V12 anticipates...

China joined the DEPA working group and formally...

Tax, the tax day starts: today 168 deadlines...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy